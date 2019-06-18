UMPQUA — An Umpqua woman has died and her husband is in critical condition from injuries suffered in a head-on crash in the 3800 block of Tyee Road just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies said 83-year-old Margaret Parkinson was a passenger in a Toyota Camry driven by her husband, 83-year-old Thomas Brian Parkinson, when it collided with a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup.
Margaret Parkinson was transported by air ambulance but died a short time later.
Thomas Parkinson was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg by ambulance and later transferred by air ambulance to Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield where he was listed in critical condition.
The driver of the Ford pickup, 26-year-old Kristopher Scott Knowlton of Oakland, was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation. Deputies are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 referencing case no. 19-2724.
These are my parents and may my mother Rest in Heaven They retired from Southern California over 20 years ago and loved Umpqua Thank goodness the other driver was alright
