Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley: Closed Wednesday, Feb. 27.
Camas Valley Charter School: Closed Wednesday, Feb. 27.
Glide School District: Closed Wednesday, Feb. 27. Due to downed trees and power issues.
North Douglas School District: All campuses closed. No kindergarten or preschool. School and all activities canceled for the rest of the week.
Riddle School District: Closed Wednesday, Feb. 27. Due to power outage and weather conditions.
Roseburg Public Schools: Closed Wednesday, Feb. 27. Due to hazardous winter conditions, continuing power outages.
Sutherlin School District: All campuses closed Wednesday, Feb. 27. No students. No staff unless contacted by supervisor.
UCAN Head Start: All sites (Sutherlin, Rose, Winchester, EHS, Green, Winston and South Umpqua) closed. Staff not to report to work.
Umpqua Community College: Closed Wednesday, Feb. 27. Due to downed trees, power outages and inclement weather.
Winston-Dillard School District: All campuses closed Wednesday, Feb. 27.
Yoncalla School District: Closed. All schools and events for the week of Feb. 26-28 will be canceled because of weather issues.
