The U.S. Forest Service is taking public comments until Oct. 31 on a proposal to increase campgrounds fees and establish new fees for selected sites within the Umpqua National Forest.
The last time fee changes occurred was in 2009.
In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, which allows the Forest Service to keep 95% of collected fees for operational costs, maintenance and site improvements.
Some of the most recent investments that were made possible by fee collection include a new sewer system at Diamond Lake, water system upgrades at Horseshoe Bend campground and upgrades to rental cabins and lookouts.
The proposal includes changing fees at 52 recreation sites.
Many listed campsites would see an increase of $2 to $5 per site.
Dump station and shower use are now free and proposed to be $10 and $2 respectively.
Cabin and lookout rental fee increases vary by site, but the new fees would be $65-$75 per night.
Comments can be submitted in writing and at all advisory committee meetings. The exact meeting times, location and agenda will be announced on the USFS website and through local media.
Written comments on the proposal should be mailed by Oct. 31 to Umpqua National Forest, ATTN: Recreation Fees, 2900 NW Stewart Pkwy., Roseburg, 97471, or emailed to SM.FS.umpcomments@usda.gov.
