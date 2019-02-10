After an unexpected holiday hiatus, I am back to bring you, the great citizens and veterans of Douglas County, information important to veterans, their families and supporters. Not to mention providing information about events and activities that promote patriotism and Americanism.
Elkton School District has been hard at work developing their Veteran’s Memorial Project. Promoted as a “gathering place on the campus of Elkton High School to show respect and dedication to all Veterans who have served our country past and present,” the school plans to “erect a beautiful monument engraved with the names of Elkton High School alum who lost their lives during service to our country… (and) will also have personalized engraved tiles available for purchase to pay tribute to veterans you’d like to dedicate to.”
How can you help instill the virtues of patriotism and service to country in the next generation of Elkton High School students? You can purchase an 8x8 porcelain tile for $50, which will be engraved with the veteran’s name, branch of service, and years served — for an additional $10 you can add a line indicating the location or service or any special recognitions the veteran received (Purple Heart, Bronze Star, etc.).
Or just donate $50 and Elkton High School will find a local veteran to honor with your contribution.
Ready to order? Visit elkton.k12.or.us and click the “Veteran’s Memorial Tiles Order Form” on the left. Fill out the form and mail it in with your payment. Although the form states a Jan. 31 deadline, the deadline has been extended through February. Want more information? Contact Melissa Whitley at 541-584-2228, ext 226 or Melissa.Whitley@elkton.k12.or.us.
Women Veteran Hikes are here for 2019! Sponsored by Source One Serenity, the hikes cost nothing and lunch is provided. Led by Source One Serenity Volunteer Brandy, the hikes offer women veterans the opportunity to socialize and heal together in the great outdoors.
“When I headed out to the meeting spot for that first hike,” Brandy states on the event website, “I was excited and also nervous. I knew this women’s outreach program was something I needed, but was it actually something other women veterans needed? Eight women promptly arrived, and within minutes I realized that the hike was going to be successful, and that Source One Serenity’s outreach was something definitely needed in our community.
In just a few hours together, I watched bonds forming between the ladies. This awesome group of women began sharing their stories and their lives, and putting their hearts out there for others to see. No judgment, no competition, just open hearts and support for each other.”
Hikes are currently planned for Feb. 10 and 24 and Mar. 10 and 24. Hikes begin at 9 a.m., at a meeting point provided to participants. Need a ride to the hike? Carpooling is available.
To reserve your spot contact Brandy@sourceoneserenity.org or call 541-670-2446. For more information, visit sourceoneserenity.org.
God bless our veterans and God bless America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.