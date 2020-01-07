A Roseburg man who died after being hit by a vehicle last week has been identified as 37-year-old Patrick McConkey.
California Highway Patrol said McConkey died after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday while walking along U.S. Highway 101 near Smith River, California, about 14 miles north of Crescent City.
The press release originally said McConkey was flown to CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, but officials at Mercy Medical Center in Redding confirmed that he had been flown to that hospital where he was declared deceased.
California police said McConkey was walking southbound along the coast highway at about 9:32 p.m. when an unknown vehicle traveling southbound struck him. Police said the vehicle fled the scene, continuing southbound on the highway.
McConkey’s brother, Gary McConkey of Roseburg, said his brother lived in Roseburg for about 20 years and had four kids that are still living in the Roseburg area.
Gary McConkey said about 8 months ago his brother moved to Crescent City.
Police said the cause of the collision is still under investigation and information on the vehicle is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.
