Umpqua Velo Club members prepare for a ride. The club is hosting this Labor Day weekend’s Vineyard Tour, which will include multiple routes for all skill level riders during the three-day cycling event.
Paul Whitworth rides to Lookingglass in the 2018 Vineyard Tour. The annual event, which is presented by the Umpqua Velo Club, will be held over the Labor Day weekend.
Photo courtesy of Paul Whitworth
Cyclists and wine enthusiasts are pedaling their way through Roseburg this weekend for the Vineyard Tour. The four-day bicycle riding event has multiple routes and plenty of participating vineyards and eateries.
The Vineyard Tour is being presented by the Umpqua Velo Club, as it has been since the mid-2000s. In 2019, the event moved to Labor Day weekend to create a multi-event weekend of both riding and socializing. The event runs from 5 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Monday morning.
“Our club started a similar event in the late 80s,” said Paul Whitworth, president of the Umpqua Velo Club. “It morphed into the Vineyard Tour at some point.”
Beginning with a social at the Triple Oak Wine Vault at 5 p.m. Friday, participants can visit with fellow riders and pick up the Vineyard Tour Packet. The tour kicks off with wine tasting and handcrafted pizza.
All registering participants will receive a $20 voucher to spend at sponsoring vineyards and restaurants.
“Almost everyone coming this weekend is from out of town,” Whitworth said. “The point is to get people to visit our area.”
Saturday includes two different rider routes and concludes with a social at Two-Shy Brewing.
One of the routes, the Labor of Love Gravel Adventure, is 28.9 miles of gravel roads that will climb 3,317 feet over the course. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Umpqua Velo Club Group Ride will cover 26 miles and climb 1,090 feet. This event is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m.
Sunday kicks off with an 8 a.m. start time for the Vineyard Tour, and includes various routes of 15 to 100 miles; depending on one’s cycling level and love of winery offerings. These runs will conclude at 4 p.m.and many of these routes have planned stops at the Henry Estate Winery in Umpqua.
Joseph Jane Winery is opening from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday for a Post Event Sip, a social event for riders and fans to share tips and swap stories.
If you cannot get enough and need one more ride before heading back to regular life, a Vineyard Tour Coffee Ride will take place Monday morning from 8 to 10 a.m. and cover 25.5 miles.
For route and event information or to register for the Vineyard Tour, learn more at thevineyardtour.com.
