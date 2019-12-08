Have you been to the library lately? The place is humming and volunteers help to keep it that way.
Librarian Kris Wiley is launching a Maker Space program in January. She is looking for tech savvy volunteers 15 or older, to tutor patrons once a month from 1-3 p.m. The focus is on the use of a LulzBot Taz 3D printer and making one-inch buttonholes on a state of the art Brother sewing machine. Applications are on line at www.publiclibrary.org or at the library.
Salvation Army needs:
- Volunteer bell ringers
- Volunteers from 9-5 p.m. Dec. 9 to 16 to prepare food boxes for later distribution
- Volunteers on Dec. 17 and 18 to sort and prepare toys
- Volunteers to help with the distribution on Dec. 20 from 9-12 p.m.
If you can help, call Kristy at 541-248-2585 or Brent at 541-248-2586.
Saving Grace is recruiting volunteers 18 and older for a Pajama Pups program to take a dog out of the shelter for a 2-day sleepover. Pups are picked up at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and returned before noon Tuesday. Additional pick-up and drop off times for the holidays are also available. Sign up at wwwsavinggrace.info or call Trina for details at 541-672-3907.
Mercy Medical Center is still in need of volunteers for:
- Palliative Care to work under the guidance of the Palliative Care nursing staff and assist staff with clerical support and providing non-nursing patient comfort care.
- Golf Cart Drivers to safely transport patients and family members on the Mercy Medical Center campus and to transport labs from the Community Cancer Center and the Outpatient Lab to the hospital. Applicants must be able to use a cell phone.
- Guest Services volunteers to offer beverages to visitors in hallways, lobbies and patient rooms, push utility cart with supplies throughout hospital.
All volunteers must be available on a regularly scheduled basis. Call Michelle at 541-677-4465 to sign up or get more details.
Douglas County Senior Services Meal Program remains in urgent need of back-up Meals on Wheels drivers on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and kitchen helpers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at all the dining sties.
Yoncalla also needs a desk register person on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All drivers receive a mileage reimbursement.
The Courthouse Information Booth is looking for four volunteer greeters, days and times are flexible and training is provided. For all of these opportunities call 541-440-3677.
