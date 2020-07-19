Although our economy is slowing down because of the new COVID-19 cases nationwide, local food pantries have not slowed down. Many folks still need basic food items and the pantries listed below are looking for helpers to serve them.
- Dillard-Winston Food Pantry needs help desperately on Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon and on first and third Wednesday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. They serve at the Nazarene Church, 385 SE Thompson, across from the Winston Community Center. Call Rene at 541-430-7538 for more information.
- Salvation Army pantry is looking for helpers to put boxes of food together on Thursday and Friday from 1-4 p.m. Katrina can give you details at 541-248-2587.
Douglas County Senior Services Meal program is in urgent need of meals on wheels drivers for Winston, Riddle, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale and Reedsport dining sites on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement is provided.
- Glide and Glendale need a kitchen helper on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Yoncalla needs help in the kitchen on Tuesday or Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Roseburg Court House Information Booth is looking for four volunteer greeters, days and times are flexible. Training is provided. For this and dining site information above call Douglas County Senior Services office at 541-440-3677.
- St, Vincent de Paul store in Sutherlin can use volunteers to clean and sort donations, a cashier and able-bodied folks that can lift heavy items. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call Jackie at 503-507-3600 if you want to know more.
