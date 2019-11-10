If there’s one thing we all need from time to time its hospital care. As that need increases, so does the need for volunteers at Mercy Medical Center. Its needs are varied so it’s not difficult to find a place to fit in.
Maybe you can find your place somewhere in this month’s choices:
- Palliative Care Volunteer needed to work under the guidance of the Palliative Care nursing staff. Assists staff with clerical support and providing non-nursing patient comfort care.
- Golf Cart Volunteer Driver is responsible for safely transporting patients and family members on the Mercy Medical Center campus and transporting labs from the Community Cancer Center and the Outpatient Lab to the hospital. Must be able to use cell phone.
- Guest Services volunteer to offer beverages to visitors in hallways, lobbies and patient rooms, push utility cart with supplies throughout hospital. All volunteers must be available on a regularly scheduled basis.
Call Michelle at 541-677-4465 to sign up or get more details.
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center needs volunteers:
- In the morning to work behind the scenes cleaning cages and feeding the animals. Duties are Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.
- Adoption hosts are needed to greet customers Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m. or from 2:30-5 p.m.
Trina can fill you in on details at 541-672-3907.
Roseburg Senior Center is looking for dishwashers on Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and volunteers to greet and sign up guests every day from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Call 541-672-2634 for more information.
St. Vincent de Paul in Sutherlin wants volunteers on Saturday afternoon to accept donations and help in the laundry to get the merchandise ready for sale. Call Rodney or Kim at 541-673-5929.
Salvation Army needs helpers:
- Nov. 16 and 23 for the Dress a Child program, including shopping with the kids as needed.
- Holiday Bell Ringers will be at various locations starting on Nov. 29. You can set your own time.
If you want to help call Kristy at 541-248-2585 or go to volunteer.usawest.org
