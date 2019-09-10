Thanks to recent rainfall, the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Umpqua National Forest have lowered the fire danger to low.
Roseburg recorded trace amounts of rain Saturday and 0.16 of an inch Sunday. But National Weather Service officials said some locations in eastern Douglas County recorded as much as three-fifths of an inch of rain.
And on Monday, Roseburg recorded another 0.31 of an inch of rain.
“It did vary by location because it was showers, so basically it was kind of hit and miss and some areas didn’t get anything,” said Mike Petrucelli, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Medford.
More isolated showers are expected Tuesday before the threat of rain moves out of the area, with occasional heavy showers in some places.
“We have a system that’s built up to our north and there is some cool air and instability that’s working its way through, so we’ll have to deal with a couple of more days of cooler weather and showers. Then it will dry out and warm up on Wednesday, probably through at least the start of the weekend,” Petrucelli said.
The DFPA and the National Forest Service have moved to an Industrial Fire Precaution Level 1 as of Monday morning on all DFPA-protected lands and Umpqua National Forest lands.
The DFPA lifted restrictions on mowing dead grass and the use of power saws for nonindustrial purposes, but public use restrictions remain in effect and all backyard debris burning remains prohibited under the regulations.
Even with more rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast, officials said the potential for additional lightning-related fires remains. They can sometimes smolder for days or even weeks before popping back to life on warm and windy days.
A total of 26 fires have been located on DFPA-protected lands so far, from the lightning storm that moved through last week so far.
The biggest of those being the Big Tom Foley Fire 5 miles northeast of Elkton at 10 acres.
The Umpqua National Forest reported over 40 smoke reports and confirmed 37 fires after the lightning storm last week.
Many of those are now controlled, and most fires have been held to less than 1 acre.
Information on public or industrial fire restrictions that remain in effect in the Douglas District can be found at www.dfpa.net or by calling the DFPA information line at 541-672-0379.
For information on the Umpqua National Forest call 541-957-3200 or visit www.fs.fed.us/r6/umpqua.
