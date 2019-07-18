Distinctly different talents mark the headline concerts at this year’s Douglas County Fair.
The five-day fair opens on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 10.
Fairgrounds manager Dan Hults says he likes the variety of the entertainment this year.
“I’m pretty happy with these (entertainers), we haven’t had any of them before and it’s getting harder and harder to get them, because they have to want to play at fairs, and they have to be going through our area,” Hults said.
Country-rock star Randy Houser will perform on stage at the Cascade Community Credit Union Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. on opening night.
On Wednesday night, Aug.7, the popular rock and roll band Collective Soul will perform on the stage.
Legendary rocker Bret Michaels, who performed at the Douglas County Fair in 2007 as the front man for the group Poison, will take the spotlight on Thursday night, Aug. 8.
And on Friday, Aug. 9, another rock band Thrice, from Irvine, California will perform in the amphitheater.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, at the grandstands arena, bull riding will be front and center for the Challenge Champions with Bulls versus Cowboys. The action starts at 4:30 p.m.
The ground acts this year will include Bubblesmith the Bubbleblower, who has been a staple on the grounds for about the last five years, a ventriloquist, the Teen Zone will be back and the Canine Kings Dog Show, which features all trained rescue dogs, performing in Umpqua Park.
Lots of local talent will be entertaining throughout the fair with singers, dancers, musicians and even cheerleading groups.
Hults said last year Ag Day was added for the first time with the 4-H and FFA kids on Tuesday, the first day of the fair. It fedatured the agriculture of Douglas County and he said it was so well received, they decided to bring it back this year.
“That went over real well with the kids doing parades with the animals and informational things that they do,” Hults said.
This year, the Sutherlin FFA has a new exhibit in Douglas Hall called the “Farmbot” that is a robot for farms. It demonstrates how a new robotic computer efficiently waters grass.
The fair will feature the traditional Senior Day, Diaper Derby and the carnival in the midway.
Funtastic Shows will provide the carnival this year, and Hults says the popular ferris wheel is due to be back this year.
Roseburg High School cheerleaders will conduct the bingo fundraiser.
Fairgoers can park and ride to the fairgrounds again, to avoid having to pay for parking and get dropped off and picked up right by the front gate. The free bus service will have three pickup areas this year.
Even though there is construction around Roseburg High School and the West Harvard Avenue freeway interchange, traditionally one of the most popular spots to catch the bus, the buses will still be able to pick up and drop off in the high school parking lot.
The other locations are in Green at the First Student bus lot and at the Douglas County Courthouse in downtown Roseburg.
Admission this year, will be the same as last year. Thirteen and over are $10 at the door. Pre-sale with a $2 discount on adult tickets ends July 31. Senior Day is on opening day, Tuesday, Aug. 6, and those over 65 are free until 3 p.m. that day. Children under 12 are free every day.
The fairgrounds opens at 7 a.m. for the 4-H and FFA livestock competition.
The exhibit buildings and the carnival open at 11 a.m. each day.
