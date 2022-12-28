Jenny Wilson has been named the Douglas County Senior Services volunteer of the month for December, by the Douglas County commissioners and Senior Services department.
Wilson named senior volunteer of the month
- The News-Review
Wilson was presented with the award at the Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Site in Winston on Thursday. Bistro Sixty is located inside the Winston Community Center on Grape Avenue.
“Jenny is a wonderful example of the kind of dedicated volunteers who make our Bistro Sixty and Meals on Wheels programs so successful,” Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress said. “She serves all three days at the Winston site and is an invaluable part of the team.”
A county news release said 10 years ago, after operating an adult foster home for several years with her husband, Wilson saw a need in the community and signed up to drive a Meals on Wheels route in Winston.
Wilson said she enjoyed it so much that she joined the Senior Services team in 2013 as a part-time Bistro Sixty food service worker. She served in that capacity for 9 years until she retired in March. However, she again signed up as a volunteer at the dining site.
Bistro Sixty Senior Dining Sites prepare meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at seven rural dining sites locations in Glide, Glendale, Reedsport, Riddle, Sutherlin, Winston and Yoncalla.
If residents know of family and friends who are unable to drive, need assistance with daily living activities, would benefit from hot meal delivery or need other assistance, they are encouraged to call the Aging & Disabilities Resource Connection in the senior services department at 541-440-3677.
People who would like to volunteer can call the same number.
