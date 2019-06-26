The saying, “You can’t get there from here” has never been more accurate as the next phase of a road improvement project begins on Highway 99N in Winchester.
Contractors from R & G Excavating of Roseburg and utility crews for the Douglas County Public Works Department have begun work on replacing the first of two bridges in the Winchester area. The bridges will have to be closed during construction, and that means many drivers will have to alter their regular routes.
Monday morning, the South Bridge located just north of Taft Drive and south of Virgia Lane was closed to through traffic. The bridge will be closed until approximately Aug. 22.
Once that bridge is opened, work will begin on the North Bridge located between Pioneer Road and Page Road. The North Bridge is scheduled to be closed until about Oct. 30.
Meanwhile, residents and those who have business north of the closure, will have to access the area from exit 129 on Interstate 5. For those who live or work south of the closure, access will be from exit 127 at Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
During both closures, county officials are asking motorists to use the I-5 detour route for both closures. Local and through traffic to the south will be detoured onto I-5 at Northeast Edenbower. Traffic to the north of the closure will be detoured onto I-5 at exit 129.
“We want people to utilize the designated I-5 detour and to not use local residential streets as a detour,” said Josh Heacock, public works division manager for Douglas County.
Heacock said the local streets will be designated for residential traffic only, with the hope that others will be respectful and use the designated detour.
“We want people to realize that all the businesses along this stretch are open for business and readily accessible throughout the project,” said Heacock.
Officials say safety is a priority for the motoring public as well as the construction crews in the work zone. They are asking motorists to use extra caution, especially in the residential areas and obey the posted signs, warnings and flagging instructions.
Delineators will warn motorists of the bridge closures, and residents can expect delays and congestion at times.
Construction on the Winchester Area Improvement Project Safety Corridor began on May 8 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.
The overall cost of the project is estimated at $8,566,690. Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority has provided $2,126,298 in funding and the remaining funding comes from the County’s allocation of the Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant Program (formerly the Surface Transportation Program).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.