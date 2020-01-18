WINCHESTER — April Zamacona, a waitress at Del Ray Cafe, will be one of the people happy to see the work completed on the Winchester Highway 99N improvement project.
“Traffic gets stopped just past us on 99 so it’s still affecting us,” Zamacona said. “It’s a little better because the traffic can go through now, but it’s still slower because of the construction and people don’t want to deal with it anymore.”
While work progresses on the project, Zamacona and others in the Winchester area will have to wait longer than expected. Roadwork and sewer utility work are expected to be substantially completed by February, the county said Friday. Due to cold weather and material temperature curing requirements, final lift paving has been scheduled for April, or as weather allows.
It was late October when the county said the project was slated to be completed on Dec. 31.
“The whole project, including the replacement of the bridges, the utilities and sidewalks should be completed by Dec. 31,” said Josh Heacock, engineering and construction manager for Douglas County Public Works.
Even though the county had earlier warned adverse weather could delay the project, county spokesperson Tamara Howell said the county understands the strain has had on residents and business owners. But it will be worth it once the project is completed.
“As always, we understand the strain on local residents when there is nearby road construction, we ask for your continued patience as we work to complete the final stages of the Winchester Area Improvement Project. Once completed, we are positive citizens will appreciate the improvements for the safety of pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists that live, work and travel in this area,” Howell said Friday evening.
The project, which started on May 8, included the closing of Highway 99N between Taft Drive and Virgia Lane while a bridge was being replaced and when that part of the project was done, the highway was closed between Pioneer Way and Page Road. Bridge work was substantially completed by Dec. 31, according to the county.
The project has had some hitches along the way when work led to a sewage spill on Sept. 18 with more than 222,000 gallons of sewage into the North Umpqua River. On Dec. 16, a natural gas line had to be repaired after it was hit in the construction zone.
The overall cost of the project was estimated at $8.5 million. Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority has provided $2,126,298 in funding and the remaining funding comes from the county’s allocation of the Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant Program.
