As most days have dawned over the past couple of months, driftboat after driftboat have rolled off of trailers and into the Umpqua River system.
Fishing guides and anglers have put in the time on the water in pursuit of winter steelhead, but the reports regarding the 2021 winter steelhead fishing season indicate there have not been as many success stories as in recent years.
“This has been a tough year,” said Greg Huchko, the Umpqua District fish biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. “We’ve had pretty general consensus that fishing is down this year.
“I’ve done a lot of talking to other biologists up and down the coast and they’re seeing the same thing,” Huchko added. “There have been poorer returns (of winter steelhead) coast wide.”
Wild winter steelhead caught on the Umpqua system must be released back into the water. The limit on hatchery steelhead is two per day.
Anglers have consistently drifted the waters below popular boat ramps at Colliding Rivers, Whistler’s Bend and Amacher Park on the North Umpqua River, Stanton Park, Lawson Bar and the ramp just west of Winston on the South Umpqua River, and River Forks Park and Cleveland Rapids on the Main Umpqua.
Keith Carter, owner of Carter’s Guide Service, was at the Amacher boat ramp at daybreak last Tuesday morning, preparing to take two anglers out for a day of fishing.
“This year has been tough, but the fish we’re getting have been really nice fish,” said Carter who has guided on the Umpqua system for the past 16 years. “I’ve seen slow years, but this is the slowest year I’ve seen in my years of guiding here.”
Guide Joe Mello of ReelMello Fishing described the fishing season as “absolutely horrible.”
Mello said most years a boat and its two anglers would get 10 to 15 bites a day, but this year “you’re lucky to get half that.”
“Some days are better than others, but there haven’t been many of those good days,” he said.
Mike Springer of Springer’s Guide Service agreed that this winter steelhead season has been “one of the toughest in a long time.”
The Umpqua system has earned a reputation in past years for productive winter steelhead fishing and for steelhead in the 12- to 15-pound range. The average steelhead for coastal rivers is 8 to 10 pounds. The chance at hooking a rare 20-pounder in the Umpqua is pretty high compared to the other systems.
Those factors and the fact success has been below normal on other coastal rivers has resulted in more out-of-area boats coming to the Umpqua, putting more pressure on the fishery.
“There have been days at Stanton Park that had 20 to 25 boats fishing back and forth,” Springer said.
That stretch of the South Umpqua River draws a crowd because of the return of hatchery winter steelhead that were acclimated in ponds on Canyon Creek, a tributary of the South Umpqua.
“There’s been some nice fish caught, just not a lot of fish,” Springer said.
Huchko said the “definite bright spot of the season” has been those few steelhead that have weighed close to 20 pounds.
The biologist said there was a release of 140,000 6-inch, 1-year-old winter steelhead smolts in 2018. Generally, the bulk of a release returns upriver after two to three years in the ocean.
“There’s really not a specific reason that we can pinpoint,” Huchko said of the below average fishing season. “The ocean conditions of higher temperatures, lower dissolved oxygen (the amount of oxygen available to living aquatic organisms) and a lack of forage are factors, but there are always a variety of things that come together to impact the fish runs. Ocean conditions is one of the things that is out of our control.”
The biologist said the winter steelhead count at Winchester Dam in December and January was average for that time, but then dropped lower through February and March. The winter steelhead fishery generally runs through April before anglers switch their focus and gear to spring chinook.
Despite less fish, the guides have said they have stayed busy with their bookings. Mello said he has found it hard to find other guides who aren’t already busy when he has a surplus of anglers wanting to book fishing trips.
“I tell people what the fishing has been like and I tell them we’re going to have a good time no matter what,” Mello said. “Most people just want to get out and go fishing.”
“We’re all still booked,” Carter said. “Everyone loves to fish. They understand fishing can be tough, but they love to fish and they’re going to go, whether they catch one or not. People have been cooped up with COVID and they want to get out and do something. We’ve got clients coming from all over.”
Kyle Bachmeier, an Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife trooper, was at the Amacher boat ramp Tuesday morning, watching as the driftboats pushed off. He said it’s been a calm fishing season with boats and anglers respecting each other and only a few minor violations being recorded. He said those have been for no fishing license and no tag.
Over the next few weeks, the fishing guides will turn their focus to the spring Chinook fishery. The first springer of the 2021 season was counted at Winchester Dam in mid-February and there are reports of a few fish being caught on the Main Umpqua in the Scottsburg area.
Spring Chinook caught on the Main Umpqua must be released. The spring Chinook limit on the North Umpqua is two per day, 10 per year. Fishing for spring chinook on the South Umpqua River is closed beginning May 1.
“I try to stay positive and hope for the best,” Mello said when asked if the spring chinook season would be better than the winter steelhead fishery.
