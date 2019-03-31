With ideal weather outside, people celebrate spring at the 44th Annual Spring Fair

People sprung over to the Douglas County Spring Fair Saturday afternoon, filling the indoor event space at the Douglas County Fairgrounds as the sun shone brightly outside.
Hundreds of people scanned more than 100 booths of vendors selling handmade crafts, foods and plants. They chatted with friends and family while eating burritos and burgers from the Innerspace Cafe and strolled outside to find places to bask in ideal spring weather. People were drawn into the main stage area to watch continuous music and other performances.
More than 40 people stopped to watch the Native American dancing by Jack Fallsrock & Friends, who have been performing at the fair for more than 25 years, Fallsrock said.
Earl Huitt, one of Fallsrock’s friends who performed, encouraged people to go out and enjoy the sun and look at the South Umpqua River. He said he is part Modoc and part Paiute, and before performing, he told several stories about the spiritual role the natural world plays.
“You know, there’s a lot of our little critters out there that are helpers in this world,” he said.
On Huitt’s way to the fair, he noticed a dead skunk on the side of the road, and he told the audience what the skunk means to him.
“Every day in our lives, we are affected by negativity and anger and frustration,” Huitt said. “And so it’s the skunk’s job, when we go home at night, that skunk will visit your house. He goes to everybody’s house and he collects all that negativity and all the anger and all the frustration. He goes to your house and he goes to your neighbor’s house and he goes down the block until finally, he gets so full of all that negativity.”
And that’s where the skunk’s stench comes from, Huitt said. People watching nodded and clapped.
Thomas Coutts, his wife Shannon and their three school-age children were among the people watching the Fallsrock & Friends performance. Coutts has lived in Roseburg his whole life and used to come to the Spring Fair frequently. But this was his first time back since his first son Matthew, 6, was born.
“I love the entertainment,” Coutts said. “We wanted to show it to these guys for the first time and get some gifts for Mother’s Day.”
He said he thinks the craftsmanship of the vendors has improved since he first started coming as a kid.
“You can tell people put a lot of work into these things. The quality is really great,” he said.
Matthew, sporting fresh face paint, gave a thumbs up when his dad asked what he thought of the fair. They had only finished half a lap around the building before they were drawn in to watch the dancing, he said.
Coyote Rising’s iconic giant coyote and raven puppets towered over the dancers during the performance. The coyote had feathers dangling from its neck and is about 15 feet tall when someone has it on.
Albert Pepe, of Coyote Rising, said while many of the puppets he brought to the fair this year are relatively new, others have been coming to the fair for decades and are older than the people wearing them, including the 30-year-old coyote puppet.
Jacob Young, of the Hat People, who had a booth at the fair, said he remembers the coyote puppet from when he was a young kid.
“The puppets truly have a presence,” Young said. “People create memories around them. Albert will have people try them on, and that’s also a way they’ve affected people’s lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.