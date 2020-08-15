Scorching temperatures in Roseburg on Saturday reached 108 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Medford, breaking the old single-day record of 98 degrees set in 1933.
An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service remains in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday.
For people looking for ways to cool off, splash pad parks in Sutherlin and Roseburg seemed to work fine.
Michael McDowell, of Roseburg, brought his wife, Ana, and their three kids to the Fir Grove SplashPad and Playground in Roseburg.
“We come to the splash pad pretty often,” said Michael McDowell. “Usually the older one doesn’t like water too much, but he’s kind of coming around, this heat is making him want to get in there.”
Charley Smith brought his young son. He says they’re regulars at the Fir Grove park.
“I think it’s an excellent thing for the community, for the kids, of course on a real hot day like this weekend,” Smith said. “It’s nice to kind of just get away and take the kids, you don’t have to put life preservers on them and they can just run around and enjoy life and get cool and parents can go around and cool off while they’re watching the kids.”
Expect the heat to remain for a few days. The National Weather Service said Sunday’s high should reach 100 degrees.
Many people in Douglas County were looking for a spot to cool off Saturday, such as rivers and lakes, the cooler Oregon coast or the mountains.
The temperature reached 94 at Diamond Lake on Saturday, and possible lightening strikes were predicted in that area on Saturday night.
National Weather Service meteorologists said temperatures will start cooling off gradually after Sunday, but will still likely reach into the 90s throughout this week.
During the hot weather spell, people are reminded to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., seek air conditioning, and to be cautious around water.
