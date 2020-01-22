Marisa Fink, who has been at the helm of the YMCA of Douglas County for 11 years, will leave in February to start in her new position as the executive director of the Oregon Alliance of YMCAs.
“Marisa has brought so many good things to our YMCA,” Bob Dannenhoffer, president of the YMCA board of directors, said in a press release. “We are grateful for her 11 years of service to our Y and the community.”
The YMCA board of directors will be working with staff from the YMCA of the USA to find a new director and work through a transition.
According to the press release, membership revenue increased by 30% in the past five years without a membership dues increase and during a major renovation project. A $5 million capital improvement project was completed and funds have been raised to replace the parking lot in the spring.
Prior to coming to Roseburg, Fink served YMCAs in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Indiana and Washington, D.C.
In her new role, Fink will be responsible for connecting with all 11 YMCA associations across the state to carry out the mission and cause of the organization and speak with a unified voice. She will also serve as an advocate at the state level focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Fink intends to continue as a Rotarian, member of the Blue Zones Project Umpqua Steering Commitee, and as a member of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women. The role she had as a member of the Business Champions for Kids will transfer to the new CEO of YMCA of Douglas County.
“Marisa’s skills and experience are going to bring the same degree of success to all Oregon Ys that she has brought to ours,” Dannenhoffer said. “The Oregon Alliance of YMCAs is blessed to have her as their first Executive Director.”
Oregon Alliance of YMCAs chairperson and CEO of the Tillamook YMCA, Kaylan Sisco, said Fink was the ideal candidate for the position.
“The level of leadership, experience, and expertise Marisa brings to the table is a prime example of why she is the perfect person to represent the Y at a state and national level,” Sisco said. “Her passion for the Y coupled with her desire to inspire community building is exactly what is needed for Oregon Ys to build a stronger connection and have a greater impact in communities across the state of Oregon.”
