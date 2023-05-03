In a press release from the Oregon Health Authority, new data points to a three-year decrease in Oregon youth suicides rates. Douglas County, however, is still plagued with a lack of resources surrounding the often-stigmatized mental health crisis.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

The headline is misleading: "Suicide rate down in Oregon, Douglas County struggles"--

Well, no. The suicide rate is *up* in Oregon. Suicide among *youth* is trending downward (down 26% over three years!)--and that's good--but that means that the suicide rate among non-youth is rising.

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDHS/bulletins/355a6ed

