In a press release from the Oregon Health Authority, new data points to a three-year decrease in Oregon youth suicides rates. Douglas County, however, is still plagued with a lack of resources surrounding the often-stigmatized mental health crisis.
From the press release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported data that showed 2021 was the third consecutive year where suicide deaths among Oregon youths decreased. This marks a 26% decrease in deaths from young adults 24 years old or younger.
The number of deaths peaked in 2018.
In Douglas County, the rate for youth suicide has slightly increased since 2018, according to the OHA's reporting system. From 2015 to 2018, about 15 per 100,000 people aged 10 to 24 died due to suicide. From 2019 to 2020, 18 individuals per 100,000 people aged 10 to 24 died due to suicide.
Roseburg Public Schools partners with Adapt Integrated Health Care to provide mental health services to students.
According to Chelsea Duncan, spokesperson for Roseburg Public Schools, the health and safety of students is a top priority. The district is committed to working with families to ensure children have the support they need.
"Our staff members have also undergone training throughout the year following the QPR Institute model," said Duncan. QPR is a suicide prevention training that helps people recognize the warning signs of suicide and Question, Persuade and Refer people at risk for suicide for help, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Suicide in a close-knit rural community like Douglas County sends shockwaves of grief and pain throughout, touching every individual in profound ways," said Grey Garris, spokesperson for Adapt Integrated Health Care. "At Adapt, we stand ready to offer service, support and recovery to those seeking assistance during uncertain times, fostering hope and healing within our community."
Adapt offers a 24-hour help line 365 days a year. Adapt also offers mental health evaluation, treatment determination and referral to mental health services or other community resources. According to its website, those suffering do not need a referral from a provider to take advantage of these resources.
Other resources include 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline where trained crisis counselors are available 24/7. Douglas ESD Behavioral Services is available through local school districts for students and their families.
“While new data shows some promise in our collective efforts to lower our state’s youth suicide rate, we rely heavily on local partners to continue doing the important work of increasing safety and wellness in their communities,” said Jill Baker, the youth suicide prevention coordinator at OHA. “We hope people in Oregon hear this news as a call to action: we all have a role in preventing suicide and we can make a difference. It will take our sustained efforts as a community to ensure that this promising trend continues.”
The press release states the most effective suicide prevention is local. OHA invests in several youth suicide prevention, intervention, treatment and post-vention programs. It partnered with state agencies, counties and Oregon Tribal nations in an effort to halt this mental health crisis.
(1) comment
The headline is misleading: "Suicide rate down in Oregon, Douglas County struggles"--
Well, no. The suicide rate is *up* in Oregon. Suicide among *youth* is trending downward (down 26% over three years!)--and that's good--but that means that the suicide rate among non-youth is rising.
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDHS/bulletins/355a6ed
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.