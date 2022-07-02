An early morning blaze on Saturday appears to have destroyed a Roseburg Del Taco fast food restaurant, 2435 NW Stewart Parkway in Roseburg.

The fire, first reported around 2 a.m. Saturday, was knocked down by firefighters from Roseburg and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 shortly after 4 a.m. Mop-up continued for at least two more hours.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of early Saturday morning and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

A handful of Del Taco employees, who asked not to be identified, watched the fire burn from across the street.

"It's devastating," said one.

This story will be updated.

Mike Henneke can be reached at mhenneke@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4208. Follow him on Twitter @ihenpecked.

