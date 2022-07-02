Two ladder trucks and multiple firefighters from Roseburg and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were on the scene of an early morning blaze that appears to have destroyed a Del Taco restaurant in Roseburg on Saturday morning.
Mike Henneke/The News-Review
Flames are visible inside of a Del Taco restaurant on 2435 NW Stewart Parkway during an early morning fire on Saturday.
An early morning blaze on Saturday appears to have destroyed a Roseburg Del Taco fast food restaurant, 2435 NW Stewart Parkway in Roseburg.
The fire, first reported around 2 a.m. Saturday, was knocked down by firefighters from Roseburg and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 shortly after 4 a.m. Mop-up continued for at least two more hours.
The cause of the fire is unknown as of early Saturday morning and there were no immediate reports of injuries.
A handful of Del Taco employees, who asked not to be identified, watched the fire burn from across the street.
"It's devastating," said one.
This story will be updated.
