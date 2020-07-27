A crash early Monday morning in west Roseburg did major damage to a home on Northwest Troost Street.
Officers from the Roseburg Police Department said a car heading north on Troost Street went off the east side of the roadway about 4:20 a.m., taking out shrubs, a fence and mailbox before going airborne and landing in the kitchen of the yurt-shaped house below the street.
The house is owned by Pat Zemlin of Roseburg, who is renting it out. But the renters were not at home at the time of the crash.
Stacy Mogavero lives just a few houses away from the scene and heard the crash.
"I had earplugs in and I could still hear it, and the screeching tires," she said. "It did a lot of damage and it was in there kind of cockeyed and sideways. Even though it was the kitchen that he went into, (the driver) was so, so, lucky there wasn't someone that could've been walking by or in the kitchen."
John Aschim, who was onsite cleaning up the mess left by the crash, said the damage was significant.
"I'm a carpenter, and my guess between the wiring, the material and replacing the woodwork and looking at the roof, you're looking at somewhere between $20-25,000," Aschim said.
"The kitchen is not quite destroyed, but it's got a lot of mess in it including part of the vehicle that ran through it, missed the curb and flew right into the house," said Gleanous Peterson, who was helping with the cleanup.
Police said the vehicle was Suzuki sedan. One witness said the driver had left the scene but was located a short time later.
Police have not yet said the name of the driver, but a witness said the young male driver was transported to the hospital with injuries.
