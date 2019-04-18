Below is a list of events held around the county:
Saturday
31st Annual Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m., Amacher County Park, 5750 NE Stephens St., Winchester. Hunt is separated by age group. Free, though donation of canned or non-perishable food items requested.
Bunnies, Breakfast and Bowling — 10 a.m. to noon, TenDown Bowling, 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. $15 per person. Pancake breakfast, all-you-can-bowl, $5 arcade play. RSVP at 541-672-3601.
Easter Egg Hunt — 10 to 11 a.m., Oakland Church of Christ, 1400 NE Oak St., Oakland. Seperate egg huts for different age groups (0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12). Prize egg for each group an abundance of candy-filled eggs. 541-459-4447.
8th Annual Community Egg Hunt — Noon, Eastwood Elementary School, 2550 SE Waldon Ave., Roseburg. Free. Over 7,000 prize and candy filled eggs for kids up to 12 years old. Bicycle drawing, hot dogs and drinks.
Canyonville Easter Egg Hunt — 1 p.m., Pioneer Park, 305 SE Canyon St., Canyonville. Lots of candy, toys and prizes. Egg hunt for all ages, including adults. 541-637-9944.
Community Easter Egg Hunt — 1 to 3 p.m., Avamere at Oak Park, 1400 NE Rocky Ridge Drive, Roseburg. Features games, face painting and photos with the Easter Bunny. 5 and under egg hunt starts at 1:30 p.m., 6+ egg hunt starts 1:45 p.m. Parking is limited, please arrive early. 541-464-5656.
Sutherlin Annual Easter Egg Hunt — 1 p.m. sharp, West Intermediate School, 531 N. Comstock Ave., Sutherlin. Six age groups. Pictures with the Easter Bunny. 541-680-1341.
Sunday
Easter Breakfast — 8 to 9:30 a.m., Oakland Church of Christ, 1400 NE Oak St. Sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice, milk, and coffee will be served. Free.
Community East Egg Hunt — 9 a.m. to noon, Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. Egg hunt and egg roll, prizes and candy. Kids up to 11 welcome to participate.
Easter in the Umpqua — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. $10 a car load. Includes a child and adult Easter egg hunt, face painting, a petting zoo, live music by The River Rox and miniature golf. Traditional ham dinner complete with all the fixings can be purchased separately. 541-459-5120.
2019 Easter Egg Hunt — 1 p.m., 292 Fifth St., Yoncalla. Over 4,000 eggs. For ages 0-12, prizes for all age groups. Bring your own basket.
Easter with Elephants Easter Egg Hunt — 1:30 to 2: 30 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $5 per person. Journey down to the elephant to “hide” special Easter treats in the brand new elephant expansion, then watch as staff release the elephants to hunt for their newly hidden treats. wildlifesafari.net/event/easter-with-elephants-easter-egg-hunt
15,000 Easter Egg Hunt — 2 p.m., River Bend RV Park, 31 SE Thompson Ave., Winston. Golden egg prizes for baskets and bikes. Four different age groups including special needs hunts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.