A go-get-’em attitude on his high school basketball court helped to net Dan Burke a certain nickname by his senior year.
That, and a reputation for being slightly scatterbrained.
“Dan was ‘Odie,’” recalled Burke’s former coach, Gary Trout, referring to the Garfield comic strip dog who’s usually shown in a lather of excitement. “As a youth, he was very eager to do things, the defensive stopper … like the character, with his tongue hanging out.
“He has matured a little bit.”
Trout has been in a good position to notice. Still the boys’ basketball coach at Elkton High, he is also Elkton’s city administrator. He works closely with 49-year-old Burke, who is the city’s mayor. Burke also has been a volunteer assistant coach with Trout for 20-plus years.
“He’s always been the energy guy if the kids are down or need a little boost,” Trout said. “He’s also very willing to work on skills and drills, to work on the fundamentals.”
Blending enthusiasm with attention to basics also could describe Burke’s mayoral profile. Elkton and its environs were hit hard during the massive snowstorm of 2019, and Burke can recall being part of an around-the-clock team trying to get relief to those in need.
“The Red Cross came in; we worked with the local school superintendent; I’d come home from work and we’d still be working, running generators for our network,” Burke said. “The exciting part was checking to see what people needed and finding ways to work with all these folks.”
Marjory Hamann, executive director of the Elkton Community Education Center, praised Burke for being intentional about staying connected with key organizations in town.
“We’ve been exploring the possibilities of a telehealth kiosk or providers here on an occasional basis, for one example,” Hamann said. “Also, (ECEC) is working on a building, and he’s stayed up on plans for it and for the tech needs of the building.
“He is strategic in the sense that when he sees a need, he will work with anyone he can to find a way to bring the resources in the door and move the project forward.”
Making connections is a natural outgrowth of Burke’s occupation. As area manager for Reliance Connects, a communications company headquartered in Estacada, he performs multiple tasks for the business that builds fiber optics in rural communities. He’s been with the outfit about 30 years.
The desire to enact positive change for area residents extends into his city leadership. Burke said he wants to see rural kids get the same opportunities that were available to him as he grew up in Elkton. But he knows it’s a balancing act.
“We’re trying to hold onto that way of life, yet I know we have to change and grow,” he said. “The winery industry was just a tiny little piece (in my childhood economy). But some jobs leave, and the community has to morph.”
Seismic motion led to Burke’s birth in 1972 at the former Douglas Community Hospital. His parents and older brother had moved to Elkton from Southern California following several big earthquakes.
In high school, Burke thrived as a basketball player and employee at the local gas station. He’d already formed a work ethic much younger, at his first job, picking grapes.
“It was a good learning experience,” he said. “You were paid by the bucket, and the harder you worked, the more money you made.”
After graduating from Elkton High in 1991, Burke attended a trade school in Kalispell, Montana, before getting hired by the company for which he still works. Elkton has remained his home and focus ever since.
A longtime school board member, Burke said he agreed to run for city council at the suggestion of a previous councilor. His first term began in January 1999. He’s served continuously since.
Unlike other Douglas County cities, Elkton doesn’t choose its mayor via voters at election time. Instead, the city council members, who are elected, appoint the mayor every two years from among themselves. Burke has been mayor since he was first chosen in June 2015.
Burke said he views his role as one that enables him to bring people together.
“You feel the responsibility of it, you want to be a positive figure,” he said. “What does the community want to see, and what does the council want to see? I try to do a good job representing all of them.”
He applied those principles to a couple of recent projects, seeking input on updating LED lights in town to improve security, and installing crosswalks that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
At home, Burke enjoys working on his lawn and modest garden. His wife, Anne, is a research assistant for ADAPT. The couple have a grown daughter, Emma, who runs her own videography business in Cottage Grove.
“My daughter would tell you she has some horrible memories of her dad forcing her to go trout fishing,” he said. “But she remembers them, and that’s pretty special.”
Trout said he appreciates that Burke is a good person who is always willing to help, whether it’s at City Hall or on the basketball courts at Elkton High. Asked how a one-on-one session might go between him and Burke, Trout downplayed any competitive streak.
“I’ve got a few years on him, so it would be a little slow,” Trout said.
Editor’s note: Tricia Jones is a freelance writer and former employee of The News-Review
