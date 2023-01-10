A Roseburg-based dog trainer accused of abusing animals in his care has been charged with three counts of first-degree animal neglect and two counts of first-degree animal abuse.
The charges were levied prior to Christmas against Haden Holbert Dorsey, 42, who was previously accused of abusing dogs which he was employed to provide obedience training.
Dorsey was accused of abusing at least three dogs in the course of their training, resulting in physical injury, according to the complaint.
The complaint against Dorsey came just as civil suit he filed against a number of defendants closed. In that complaint, Dorsey claimed the defendants — named and unnamed — had defamed his character by posting videos of his training methods on social media.
The chief petitioner in the complaint, Monika Pacheco, originally sued Dorsey in small claims court for injuries she believed her chocolate Labrador "Bear" suffered in Dorsey's care, which led to a veterinary bill in excess of $1,600, according to court documents.
In a 14-page complaint filed in Douglas County Circuit Court in January 2022, Dorsey claimed Pacheco, Graham Hohn, Brianne Lecroix, Charles Lecroix, Krystall Bunnell, Dawn Stevens and five anonymous individuals made claims on social media platforms which have caused “intentional interference with economic relations and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” to the claim of $600,000 in damages.
Dorsey filed the claim days after multiple videos surfaced on YouTube of a man — alleged to be Dorsey — reportedly abusing dogs as a part of the training regimen, according to Dorsey's accusers.
Several of those complaints were either dismissed or settled.
Videos posted by Pacheco on her YouTube channel appeared to show a man she claimed to be Dorsey physically and verbally abusing two separate dogs he had been enlisted to train. A photograph of Pacheco’s dog shows Bear leaving a crate in the back of a pickup, where the dog was allegedly housed.
Dorsey sought $600,000 in damages for defamation of character. Instead, Pacheco, a defendant in the civil countersuit, was awarded an undisclosed settlement.
Dorsey is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 25 in Douglas County Circuit Courtroom 401 on the new charges.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
