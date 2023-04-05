A new emergency preparedness program for seniors has begun in Douglas County.
A county government release said Douglas County Commissioners, Douglas Public Health Network and Douglas County Senior Services have staff making presentations at Bistro Sixty Senior Dining sites around the county over the next few weeks. In addition, DPHN is working with Senior Services to offer in-home visits that share the program with rural Meals on Wheels customers as well. The goal is to distribute materials, starter “Go Kits” and provide education outreach to 200 senior households this year.
“Rural communities and seniors are especially vulnerable and disproportionately affected during disasters. When you take a look at the statistics from Hurricane Katrina and the Paradise Fire you see that over half of the deaths related to those disasters were from people over the age of 70. We really need to help each other and our communities be better prepared,” said Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, Douglas County Public Health Officer.
The program was kickstarted using an Elder Services Innovation grant from the Oregon Office of Rural Health, which the county received in June 2022. County government contributed an additional $19,300 to the program for emergency supplies and food for the kits. Since receiving the grant and the additional funding, the trio, as well as several community partners including the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, American Red Cross and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration teamed up to write and publish a 56-page emergency preparedness handbook titled “Umpqua Prepared.”
The release said it is meant to be “your guide to help you be the help until help arrives.” The handbook highlights common and regional hazards, preparedness fundamentals, special considerations, kits and available local resources. The “Go Kits” being given out contain a three-day supply of essential items for survival in the event of an emergency. They include the handbook, a whistle, waterproof matches, a poncho, an emergency thermal blanket, hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, a flashlight lantern with batteries, toilet paper, ready-to-prepare meals, a first aid kit and more. Residents are encouraged to add items to the kit that fit their specific needs including prescription medicines, clothing, pet food, water, personal items and a cell phone charger.
“We have lived through and experienced more than our fair share of major disasters in the last few years and believe me there will be more. If we had this program before those occurred, then we could have been better prepared and been able to better prepare our residents, especially our seniors,” said Douglas County Board Chair and Commissioner Tom Kress. “Taking steps now (as a matter of urgency and priority) to improve the safety of our citizens before a disaster occurs is very important, as we never know when the next disaster will strike.”
To get a copy of the Umpqua Prepared handbook, or for an electronic copy, contact DPHN through their website: douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
A presentation has already been made at Reedsport and Winston. The next presentation will be Thursday at Glide, followed by Sutherlin on April 11, Yoncalla on April 13 and Glendale on April 18.
The News-Review Managing Editor Sanne Godfrey contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.