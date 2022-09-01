Chuck McCullum, back on the job, in 2018, doing light duty at his Roseburg Texaco station after undergoing quadruple heart-bypass surgery. Chuck’s Texaco officially closed it’s doors at end of business Wednesday.
Chuck’s Texaco service station on Southeast Stephens Street in Roseburg on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Chuck McCullum, back on the job, in 2018, doing light duty at his Roseburg Texaco station after undergoing quadruple heart-bypass surgery. Chuck’s Texaco officially closed it’s doors at end of business Wednesday.
After 58 years, a Roseburg institution has ceased operations.
Chuck’s Texaco, located at 912 SE Stephens St., closed at the end of the regular business day Wednesday.
Chuck McCullum, who had worked at the station while in high school, purchased the location on the corner of Southeast Stephens and Southeast Mosher in 1964 from previous owners Skinny and Babe Bloom, a purchase which reportedly was “sealed with a handshake.”
As operations of service stations evolved, McCullum was dedicated to making sure his customers received the best “full-service” experience, a tradition that lasted throughout his entire five-decade ownership of the station and beyond his passing on Feb. 6, 2020, at the age of 75.
“He had honestly the best service station,” Diane Schumacker told The News-Review shortly after McCullum’s passing. “You’d go there for gas and he’d wash your windshield, check your oil and water. Talk about feeling like a VIP. He had really high standards and was just a good man. He believed in hard work and good service.”
“Chuck wasn’t just a good person, he was a landmark in Roseburg,” said Chris Breslin, a neighbor of McCullum as well as a customer. “He had a work ethic that was pretty amazing. When I’d see him in the evenings I used to joke that I was surprised he went home at night. But I was only half-joking.”
The station took a major hit in late spring of 2022 when gas prices spiked to the point that the station struggled to make a profit on fuel. The station officially ran out of fuel on June 3 and declined to reorder fuel until prices fell back into a range where it made sense to replenish its inventory.
Reports of the station’s closure surfaced on social media Wednesday morning, and there was an outflowing of support for the family of the man who raised the bar for customer service in the Roseburg community.
The station owner declined to comment on the closure.
“Very sad,” Facebook user Denise Magana wrote in a reply to the station’s closure announcement. “Chuck instilled absolute best customer service to this community. He was the nicest man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.