Theodore, a dog who tagged along with Jesse Schumacher, Justin Johnson, Grace Dawson, Chastidy Jones, Derrick Kupper and Nicole Lewis, waits patiently before he chases after another dog toy Tuesday afternoon in Stewart Park.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
From right to left, Jesse Schumacher and Derrick Kupper chase after a basketball, while Grace Dawson and Chastidy Jones take shots Tuesday afternoon in Stewart Park.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Theodore, a dog who tagged along with Jesse Schumacher, Justin Johnson, Grace Dawson, Chastidy Jones, Derrick Kupper and Nicole Lewis, flies after a dog toy Tuesday in Stewart Park.
Will Geschke/The News-Review
Jesse Schumacher takes a layup Tuesday afternoon in Stewart Park.
Jesse Schumacher, Justin Johnson, Grace Dawson, Chastidy Jones, Derrick Kupper, Nicole Lewis and Theodore, a dog, all gather once a week to spend some time together outdoors.
The humans are friends through their jobs — working together at Sizzler restaurant in Roseburg. Every Tuesday is their one day a week to meet outside of work.
On Tuesday, they gathered at the basketball courts in Stewart Park, casually shooting three-pointers and driving in for layups while Theodore chased his dog toys back and forth across the court.
"We try to do something once a week," Justin Johnson said. "During summer it was kayaking or hiking, but now that the weather's cooler we play basketball."
The group is enjoying what may be one of the last weeks of the season they can spend doing outdoor sports — at least while remaining dry. But for now, like a dog chasing a tennis ball, they don't show any signs of slowing down.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
