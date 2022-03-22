Mel Cheney, Vietnam veteran and retired director of the Roseburg Community Cancer Center, died last week at the age of 71.
The three current Douglas County commissioners issued a joint statement on Wednesday afternoon saying they were saddened by the news of Cheney's passing and shared their condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.
“Mel was and will always be my favorite Veteran," said Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, a close friend. "Mel took his commitment and honor for proudly serving our country, his knowledge, his ability and his desire to serve in order to dedicate his life to the service of others."
Cheney grew up in Denver, Colorado before enlisting in the Army in 1972 and becoming a military policeman and animal handler. He spent eight months stationed at Long Binh Army Base in Vietnam, which was the largest ammunition dump at the time, working alongside German shepherds who patrolled the surrounding jungle with him.
After serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, he took advantage of the G.I. Bill. He obtained an associate degree in radiation therapy, a bachelor’s degree in zoology and a master’s degree, which enabled him to teach at the University of Texas and community colleges in Texas and Arkansas as well as practice radiation therapy.
Cheney moved to Roseburg in 2001 to serve as the executive director of the Roseburg Community Cancer Center. He helped oversee the expansion of the center into a larger building in 2009 and invited five local oncologists to take up practice at the new site.
Tammy Turner, the executive directer at the center, said the news of Cheney's death hit hard. Turner and Cheney worked alongside together for 21 years, becoming friends along the way.
"Mel was instrumental in making our facility a reality in 2009," Turner said. "It's a huge loss for the community."
Turner said she'll always remember how Cheney always wore a smile on his face.
When he retired from his role in 2013, he said he would continue to volunteer in the community, but that he wanted to take more time to check items off of his bucket list.
Cheney is survived by his wife Elaine Cheney, who he shared 35 years with. Elaine Cheney said that her husband was a deeply honest, loyal, loving and ethical person.
"Mel was a surprisingly complicated man with many layers of depth that many people would get a glimpse of from time to time, and it would always surprise them because he was very understated and never sought to be the center of attention, " Elaine Cheney said. "But he he knew himself very well."
Elaine Cheney said she was going to especially miss his sense of humor and intellect.
"He was always cracking me up," Elaine Cheney said. "He would say something and you almost had to do a double take because you're not expecting it.... He was just very subtle and clever with his humor."
Cheney was a longtime chair and member of the Douglas County Veterans Advisory Council. In addition, he served on several boards including the Community Cancer Center, YMCA of Douglas County, Roseburg Rod & Gun Club, Home Owners Association, Roseburg Executive Club, Josh Bidwell Foundation, Casa de Belen, Rotary and the Roseburg City Council.
"He was not worried about helping himself, he was worried about what he could do in his life to make sure he was doing the very best to help others. Mel Cheney was one of my best friends and he will be incredibly missed,” Freeman said.
A good man and a great member of our community. The Roseburg Community Cancer center is a gem -- and has brought a lot of people comfort, hope, recovery and for those who's time is at its end -- dignity in death. I know this firsthand. Mel's family have a lot to be proud of for all he has done for Country and community.
