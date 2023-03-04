Two adults, one child and two dogs are displaced after a fire broke out in the home on 205 SE Lane Ave. Friday morning, four cats did not survive, according to a press release from the Roseburg Fire Department.
Roseburg Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire at 8:05 a.m. and found the people outside of the home.
The family was said to have been woken up by smoke alarms and heavy smoke in the home.
Firefighters reportedly found heavy fire and smoke coming from the kitchen area of the two-story home. The kitchen was located in the back of the structure.
Firefighters conducted a search of both stories of the home, and started attacking the fire inside the home. According to the Roseburg Fire Department, the home sustained structural, smoke and water damage.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
Roseburg Fire Department said the fire was accidental in nature. A fire investigator was on scene and the exact cause remains under investigation.
Roseburg Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms and ensuring you have the appropriate number of smoke alarms installed in the home. Remember to make sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, outside each sleeping area and in every bedroom. Roseburg Fire Department recommends that homeowners consider a home fire sprinkler system for increased protection.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
