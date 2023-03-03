Family members have identified a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy seriously injured due to a crash while in her patrol vehicle Monday night, and started a fundraiser to assist with her expenses while she focuses on making a full recovery.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chelsea Thomas was hurt while on duty when she lost control of her vehicle due to thick hail on Highway 38 in the Elkton area. An Oregon State Police report said the SUV left the roadway and struck a tree, finally coming to rest against a second tree at about 11:20 p.m.
Thomas was extracted from her vehicle by a second deputy and was initially transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
Sister Angela Zelsdorf said Thomas will be in a back and neck brace for an extended amount of time and will be unable to work and provide for her family. Zelsdorf said she is thankful her sister survived the wreck and is on the mend. Zelsdorf said, “Prayers for recovery and strength are appreciated as well”.
Zelsdorf has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover some of her sister’s expenses during this time. She hopes that Thomas will be able return to serving the community after taking the appropriate time to heal.
To view the GoFundMe, visit: gf.me/v/c/72s/deputy-148-on-the-rise.
Featured Local Savings
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.