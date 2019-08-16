The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office still has no clues to the disappearance of a father and his 2-year-old daughter.
Sean Moss and his daughter, Madison Moss, were last seen about 11:30 p.m. last Friday in northeast Roseburg.
“We have contacted and spoken to a number of friends and family and still have almost no information as to the whereabouts of Sean and Madison,” Sgt. Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
O’Dell said at this point investigators need the public’s help in locating the father and his daughter. He asks that people be vigilant and report any information that might be important to the case.
Sean Moss drives a dark green Chevy Trailblazer with front end damage on the right side of the bumper with Oregon license plate 549-DBU.
O’Dell said the sheriff’s office is very concerned about the welfare of the two people.
Anyone with information is asked to call 541-440-4458.
