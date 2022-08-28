Anthony McIrvin of Sutherlin prepares to throw in the light-weight for distance event at the Douglas County Celtic Society Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering held Saturday at Henry Estate Winery in Umpqua.
Katie Jane Lubiens and Adam Easley perform as the, “Katie Jane Band,” during the Douglas County Celtic Society Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering held Saturday at Henry Estate Winery in Umpqua.
Eugene Highlanders Pipe Sgt. David Parkhurst warms up on the bagpipes before a group performance at the Douglas County Celtic Society Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering held Saturday at Henry Estate Winery in Umpqua.
Evan Teter of Sweet Home prepares to throw in the heavy-weight for distance event at the Douglas County Celtic Society Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering held Saturday at Henry Estate Winery in Umpqua.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Visitors check out the booths at the Douglas County Celtic Society Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering held Saturday at Henry Estate Winery in Umpqua.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
A mountain of a man from Molalla stretches his back before bending down to grab onto the handle of a 42-pound steel weight which he hopes to send on a record-setting ride.
His weight centered, this 6-foot-5, 320-pound 42-year-old lifts the weight, swings it three times and chucks high into the air, clearing a bar set 20 feet, 5 inches off the ground.
Jeff Rose has set a meet record in the weight-over-bar event Saturday at the Douglas County Celtic Society Highland Games held at Henry Estate Winery in Umpqua.
Rose, who has gone as high as 21 feet, 4 inches while throwing 56 pounds, was done for the weight event Saturday; the bar simply wasn’t designed to go any higher.
Less than an hour later, he was competing in the “sheaf” event, in which competitors attempt to throw a 16-pound bundle of hay over a bar with a pitchfork.
“The legend is this was born out of a bar bet,” Rose said of the sheaf, in between counseling younger competitors on their form to get the most out of their throws.
While the gathered crowd applauds competitors’ successful throws and groans support at the near-misses, just feet behind are row after row of vendors peddling all the usual fare one would expect at a Celtic Games event, with the promise of live music just around the corner.
In the meantime, a bagpipe band entertains guests arriving to the venue, while on the eastern grounds of Henry Estate, men and women compete in the traditional caber toss while, mere yards away, another group of women take part in open stone, the origin of what would become the shot put in track and field.
The Highland Games wrap up Sunday with competition beginning at 9 a.m.
