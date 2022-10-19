A judge in United States District Court last week rule that timber sales in southern Oregon which included old-growth Douglas fir were in violation of the Endangered Species Act as it relates to the northern spotted owl.
An Oregon District Court judge has ruled that approved timber sales totaling nearly 18,000 acres housing old growth timber was in violation of the Endangered Species Act as harvesting timber on those sales would impact habitat for the northern spotted owl.
A portion of those timber sales is located on the scar of the 2019 Milepost 97 Fire near Canyonville.
The ruling was contrary to a claim from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service which claimed that the harvest of timber on those sales, including old-growth stands, would not harm the endangered owl species.
In the ruling, District Court Justice Ann Aiken stated that the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to properly investigate the effects of the East Evans Creek and Milepost 97 fires on the proposed timber sales and the impact of those fires on northern spotted owl habitat.
"This constant prohibition of managing timber through the courts is a mistake," said Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, who is president of the Association of O&C Counties. "We should let land managers and foresters manage the forest and not let the courts and environmental groups dictate best forest practices."
Nick Cady, a spokesperson for the environmental group Cascadia Wildlands, said in a press release that the Milepost 97 Fire alone burned more than 4,700 acres of northern spotted owl habitat and "reduced canopy closure below 40% in a narrow but vitally important east-west habitat bridge."
Judge Aiken faulted the agencies for failing to analyze the effect of habitat loss resulting from these logging projects on the competitive interactions between the northern spotted owl as well as the barred owl.
“These are fire-prone, dry areas, and we opposed this massive logging project because it would increase fire risks and hazards for the surrounding community,” Cady wrote. “The agencies keep pushing logging projects that are putting our communities at risk, and it is past time that fire impacts drive our land management decisions, especially on public lands.”
Freeman disagrees, citing litigation as one of the contributing factors to wildfires which have caused extensive damage in recent years.
"Every time (land managers and foresters) try to manage the forest, there's a lawsuit," Freeman said. "It makes it very hard to manage the forest, and the result is catastrophic fires. There's too much fuel and it needs to be managed."
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
