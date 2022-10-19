spotted owl (copy)

A judge in United States District Court last week rule that timber sales in southern Oregon which included old-growth Douglas fir were in violation of the Endangered Species Act as it relates to the northern spotted owl.

An Oregon District Court judge has ruled that approved timber sales totaling nearly 18,000 acres housing old growth timber was in violation of the Endangered Species Act as harvesting timber on those sales would impact habitat for the northern spotted owl.

