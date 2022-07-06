Despite the rain, fluctuating between a drizzle and a downpour, hundreds of people gathered on the Half Shell this Tuesday to watch Lagos, Nigeria’s Femi Kuti and the Positive Force.
A hill usually covered in blankets on a Tuesday night in the summer was transformed by a sea of umbrellas and raincoats. Master of ceremonies Thomas McGregor said it was one of only three or four rainy Half Shell concerts ever.
“Amazing you are out in this rain,” Femi Kuti said, welcoming the audience and introducing himself as the captain for this Afrobeat flight. “I wouldn’t even come out in this rain to watch myself.”
Femi Kuti and the Positive Force radiated contagious enthusiasm throughout their performance — many people couldn’t help but get up and dance in the rain. What started as one woman dancing on her own in the designated “stage,” quickly became a whole crowd of people moving to the music.
Femi Kuti and the Positive Force create Afrobeat music, a genre popularized by Kuti’s father, Fela Kuti. Afrobeat was born in the 1960s and 70s in Nigeria, blending West African Yoruba music with jazz and funk. Fela Kuti drew inspiration from the Black Power movement with lyrics providing social commentary, according to The Jazz History Tree.
Kuti got his start playing the saxophone for his father’s band, Egypt 80.
Now, he carries on his father’s style, providing his own contributions and social commentary to the Afrobeat genre.
“Make them give us good health care,” Kuti sang in the song Pá Pá Pá with a smile on his face and a dance in his step. “Make them give us clean water to drink.”
While many of the songs preach strong political messages, critiquing the government, the band of 12 all played while smiling and grooving to the music. Three women performed African dance onstage — inspiring some of the audience to move their hips along with them.
Not only a band, Femi Kuti and the Positive Force knows how to put on a performance. Eight members first took the stage dressed in bright yellow pants with an orange, black and white patterned shirt. They were followed by the three African dancers dressed in face paint, sparkling tops and golden tasseled skirts. Femi Kuti took the stage last, wearing a bright purple and orange outfit.
The rain did not discourage the band — if anything they seemed to play louder with an audience willing to come see them play despite the weather.
At Music on the Half Shell, many audience members have been coming to the summer shows for years.
“The whole gamut has just been enlightening because it educates me about different kinds of music that I wasn’t exposed to,” Joan Seitz said, an audience member since Music on the Half Shell began. “I’m looking forward to the African music tonight.”
Many audience members have never heard the bands before they play at the Half Shell. Not only about the bands that play, Music on the Half Shell is about the atmosphere and exposure to new music as well.
“These are like TED Talks,” Levi Mendez, who has been coming to Music on the Half Shell since he was a kid, said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re even interested in the genre. But if you watch it, it’s going to be great.”
While Femi Kuti and the Positive Force’s next stop is Seattle. Music on the Half Shell still has five more performances with Amythyst Kiah lined up for next Tuesday.
