Rates of addiction and substance abuse are on the rise throughout the country.
In Douglas County, substance abuse is a significant issue, with 20 to 25 reported overdoses occurring monthly, according to Overdose Prevention Specialist at Douglas Public Health Network, Kim Gandy. One of the biggest game changers has been the rise of illicit fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is used to treat chronic pain. It is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, according to Gandy.
The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team has seen the rise of fentanyl during their drug busts, and it correlates to a decrease in heroin, according to Operations Sergeant Nick Hansen.
Increases in seizures and unintentional overdose deathsIn 2019, the team seized 5.42 pounds of heroin and no fentanyl, according to Hansen. With seizures of heroin on the decline, they confiscated 1.8 pounds in 2020, with still no reported fentanyl. In 2021, they first began to identify fentanyl in Douglas County. From Jan. to August of that year, DINT seized 1.01 pounds of heroin and 2.58 pounds of fentanyl. As of Aug. 19, they have seized 0.81 pounds of heroin and 5.8 pounds of fentanyl in 2022, according to Hansen.
These numbers correlate to the growing use of fentanyl across the county, the state and the country. The Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area seized 1.5 million counterfeit fentanyl pills in 2021, a 51% increase from 2020 and a 137% increase from 2019, according to Hansen.
The counterfeit fentanyl pills are replicated to look like prescription opioids, and there is no oversight to how much fentanyl is in them, according to Gandy.
All it takes is two milligrams to be a lethal dose. Many users may buy the pills thinking they are other opioids or other drugs such as methamphetamine without knowing it may be laced with fentanyl, according to Hansen.
Overdose rates in general are on the rise across the state, primarily unintentional overdose deaths. In 2019, Oregon saw an average of 42 monthly unintentional overdose death which increased to 55 monthly deaths in 2020 and over 80 monthly deaths in 2021, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The increase has been partially attributed to an increase in fentanyl.
“It’s a pretty insidious substance,” said Tom Sorrells, clinical director of the substance use disorder treatment department at Adapt Integrated Healthcare. “It’s pretty dangerous stuff and it’s mixed in with everything.”
Naloxone: Reversing the effects of an overdoseOne life-saving resource readily available all-around Douglas County is naloxone, a medication that comes in the form of both a nasal spray and an injection that can reverse the effects of an overdose.
It is available at most pharmacies in Douglas County, with no need for a prescription, and at HIV Alliance free of charge.
In Douglas County, approximately 20 to 25 people overdose every month
“What I recommend is if you yourself, or somebody you know, is at an increased risk of an opioid overdose, you should be carrying Naloxone,” Gandy said.
Measure 110Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in November 2020, changing how the state handles the use of illegal drugs.
Measure 110 did two things: reduced penalties for drug possession and approved using savings from the current cost of enforcing criminal possession penalties combined with marijuana sales to fund a new addiction treatment and recovery grant program, according to a background brief on the measure.
Douglas County has received more than $8.5 million to aid with drug addiction treatment
By reducing penalties for drug possession, Oregon became the first state to decriminalize the personal possession of illegal drugs.
There has been frustration with Measure 110, particularly from law enforcement.
“We work with these users to try to get them clean, get them on their feet. We want them to be successful. And they help us a lot to take high-level dealers off the street,” Hansen said. “Measure 110 has kind of blown up the drug problem here substantially, there’s not as much accountability.”
Resources for recovery and supportAccording to a study from the Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission in Oregon, 5% of Oregonians who needed substance abuse treatment from 2012 to 2016 received it. While Measure 110 may add more resources for support, a number of options currently exist in Douglas County, and have for years.
Adapt is one such resource, offering both in-patient and out-patient care for people struggling with substance abuse.
“I think the most harmful misunderstanding is that ‘it’s just a behavioral choice’ and that all that’s required for the individual to recover is the will to change,” Sorells said. “While there is a behavioral component to addiction, it’s really more a problem of mental and emotional health.”
At Adapt Integrated Healthcare, providers take a whole-person approach to addiction, focusing on physical health and mental health along with community and social supports. The need for a support system is key, according to Sorells, who said that people are more likely to enter into long term recovery if they people around them that they can rely on.
When a user first visits Adapt, a counselor completes an American Society of Addiction Medicine assessment to determine the specific treatment plan to best meet the needs of the individual, according to Sorells.
Adapt offers care for individuals with substance use disorder ranging from medical detox and residential care to outpatient treatment and aftercare.
At Aviva Health, outpatient services are offered for individuals with substance use disorder and they have a similar approach to looking at the bigger picture in terms of health needs.
“Addiction is not in isolation and we don’t want to we don’t want to treat it in isolation,” Dr. Glen Monteiro, a family medicine physician at Aviva said. “70% of people with addiction have underlying mental health issues. And they use the substance of choice for coping. So we need to look at the whole picture.”
For opioid users, Medication-Assisted Treatment is typically the standard option at both Adapt and Aviva.
This form of treatment is used to help people get off of street drugs in a safe way. This means starting them on medication and monitoring their symptoms, while patients also see a behavioral health specialist at Aviva, according to Dr. Melissa Snell, a third-year family medicine resident.
“Some people believe that [Medication-Assisted Treatment] is just trading one substance for another, which is not true,” Dr. Snell said. “It is a safer option. The side effects are so much lower. We’re able to really monitor how much you’re getting. Rather than when you get off the street, you just don’t know and so it’s not a trade of addictions.”
According to Sorells, recovery is often most successful when the individual who is abusing a substance decides they are ready to seek support.
“The biggest kind of prevention really you can do is to connect people on the street with options for their care and support and treatment when they are ready to make that decision to enter into treatment,” Sorells said. “That’s another highly correlated factor in someone getting into recovery from addiction is just the willingness to go to treatment.”
For more information about resources for recovery and support, visit adaptoregon.org, aviva.health or other local health providers in the area.
Nika Bartoo-Smith was a Snowden Intern for The News-Review.
