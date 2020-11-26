For 28 years, the Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights has made River Forks Park west of Roseburg a beacon of the holiday season. That tradition will continue, when more than a half-million lights and over 90 displays light up each night through Jan. 1.
A few things have changed for this Douglas County tradition. According to committee chair Brian Prawitz, the festival has gone as contactless as possible to keep both volunteers and guests safe from COVID-19. This emphasis on safety means that some attractions, such as the Holiday Village, wagon rides and the popular Nutcracker Ballet have been postponed until next year. Ever popular candy canes, Santa bags and 3D glasses will also not be available this year.
Besides the suspension of these events, the biggest change comes in the form of ticket sales.
“We are going to make every attempt to encourage visitors to purchase their tickets online ahead of their visit to the Festival of Lights. We have worked hard to develop a plan that works for everyone and hope that the few people who can’t access the internet and do not have a credit or debit card still visit the Festival of Lights,” Prawitz said. “If someone comes to the event and only has cash, we will accept exact change and allow them to enjoy the lights.”
In order to purchase tickets, visitors will need to visit uvfestivaloflights.com, scroll down to the “purchase ticket” button, use a debit or credit card, and print the ticket. Scanners at the entrance to the drive-thru will confirm the purchase and allow entry.
Prawitz said the goal is to keep everyone safely in their vehicles with windows rolled up the entire time they travel through the park.
“We have set the standard very high in order to keep our volunteers and guests safe. These changes are why we are able to have the Festival of Lights this season,” he said. “We anticipate cooperation and patience from our guests, who love the lights and will be looking forward to this event more than ever this season.”
Traditionally, close to 8,000 vehicles come through the park each holiday season. About 20% of those are from outside Douglas County. Prawitz expects to see an even larger turnout this year. He said people are “hungry for family-friendly events around the holidays, making the Festival of Lights even more appreciated this season.”
A new addition guests will notice is signs both approaching the festival and inside the park with scannable QR codes. These codes will link to free items offered by different event sponsors.
Several special nights are on the schedule for 2020, allowing free admission for the customers of several sponsoring businesses. Bi-Mart members will be granted free admission on Dec. 1 when they show their Bi-Mart card. Veterans and their families will receive free admission on Dec. 3 and a donation of five nonperishable food items will earn any vehicle free admission on Dec. 9. Visit the website for a full list of special admission dates.
The festival operates 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“As we work through the new processes at the gate, we ask for patience from every visitor. We are hoping for a high participation rate with our e-ticket system, and ask everyone to put their own safety first,” Prawitz said. “This new process makes the 2020 Festival of Lights possible.”
