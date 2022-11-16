Festival of Lights tickets now on sale The News-Review Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tickets for the 30th Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights are now on sale. The festival features more than a half million lights and over 90 displays at Riverforks Park.This season the Dutch Bros Holiday Billage will return in a new location, Riversdale Grange at 4855 Garden Valley Road in Roseburg. Tickets are $10 per car and can be bought online at uvfestivaloflights.com, at the drive-thru gate or at the holiday village.Proceeds from the Festival of Lights go to Rotary Scholarships and other Rotary supported programs. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Festival Of Lights Building Industry Holiday Ticket Festival Village Go Car Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction is Hiring! Most Popular In-N-Out opens in Roseburg Two on administrative leave, Bernal due in court Nov. 22, after shootout, hostage situation in Green Skarlatos concedes, Drazan holds onto hope in November election Death Notices for November 10, 2022 Brandan Todd Blanchfill Special Sections Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News SheScales Announces 2022 Cohort Festival of Lights tickets now on sale NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule SAR hosts informational event
