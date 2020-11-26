The Mercy Foundation’s Festival of Trees will turn to technology this year to keep the event going for its 27th year.
According to Mercy Foundation President Lisa Platt, the impact of COVID-19 on the community and restrictions placed on large gatherings by the Governor’s Office, Oregon Health Authority and Tribal Sovereignty means the majority of the week long event will be held virtually.
Usually, the Festival of Trees encompasses multiple events, such as the Silver Bell luncheon, a Christmas party for foster families, Senior Day, Gala Benefit Dinner and Auction and a Healthy Families Vacation. These are normally held at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville and draw nearly 4,000 people, but have been discontinued for this year beacuse of COVID-19.
Instead, this year’s Festival of Trees will offer a week-long virtual experience from Friday through Saturday, Dec. 5. To access the auction, visit www.mercygiving.org or www.facebook.com/mercyfoundationroseburg.
“In addition to the trees and wreath, our Virtual Festival of Trees will feature both a Silent Auction and Buy-It-Now Auction featuring an array of items and packages donated by individuals, businesses and committee members of the Mercy Foundation,” Platt said.
The virtual aspect will accompany the traditional auction of trees decorated by various community members. This year, eight trees and one wreath will be on display at the following Roseburg locations:
- A HKOP Dental tree designed by Jamie McElmurry and Robyn Boyd is on display at Umpqua Bank, 1790 NW Garden Valley Blvd.
- The Learning Child Tree designed by Tonya Ferber and Abby Savage can be seen at the Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road.
- Children’s Health Care Tree by Traci Palmer and Diane Rebuck, viewable at The Hot Tub Factory, 7800 Old Highway 99 N.
- The Toy Tree, designed by Lynda Vigue and Carol Kangiser, on display at Mercy Medical Center, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway.
- Evergreen Family Medicine Staff designed a Beyond the Diagnosis-Type 1 Youth Diabetes Tree, which can be seen at Evergreen Family Medicine, 1937 W. Harvard Ave.
- A Human Trafficking Prevention tree designed by Michael Briggs and Annie Rucker will be displayed at Banner Bank, 350 NE Garden Valley Blvd.
- The Tree of Hope designed by Jason and Joni Byers will be on display at Seven Feathers Casino and Resort, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville.
- The wreath designed by Barbara Hagedorn will be on display at Melrose Vineyards, 885 Melqua Road.
“Our community really came together to assist us with this virtual experience,” Platt said. “Even with the delay in finalizing plans and sponsorship opportunities, over 50 businesses and individuals have generously donated to this wonderful holiday kick-off.”
As always, 100% of the proceeds will support the Mercy Foundation’s ongoing community outreach programs and services. The Festival of Trees has raised over $9 million over the years, which has benefited both children and parents through funding healthcare programs and through the foundation’s partnerships with organizations including OSU Extension Service, Douglas Education Service District, the Department of Human Services foster care program, Phoenix Charter School, United Community Action Network’s mobile food outpost, Blue Zones and many more.
“Through this pandemic and wildfire challenges, our most disenfranchised families and their children need us more than ever,” Platt said. “While we may not be able to gather in person this year, we are still a community of compassion and generosity.”
