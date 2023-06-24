A patient suffered burns following a small fire Friday afternoon, which was isolated to one room at the CHI Mercy Medical Center on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg.
Roseburg Fire Department Chief Tyler Christopherson said the fire was caused by a patient smoking a cigarette while on oxygen inside a room on the second floor of the hospital. One patient received burns to the upper body and is in serious condition.
One hospital employee suffered smoke inhalation and Mercy spokesperson Sarah Baumgartner said others were evaluated and released.
Roseburg Fire Department responded to a call of a commercial structure fire just before 4 p.m. and arrived to a fire alarm and heavy smoke.
The fire had been extinguished by Mercy employees by the time firefighters arrived on science. The fire department provided assistance in ventilation and removal of smoke, as well as moving patients to other rooms for continued care.
Christopherson said the fire department would like to thank Mercy employees "for their prompt action in extinguishing the fire and rescuing the patient who suffered serious burns. The swift action of the employees stopped the spread of the fire and saved lives."
The Roseburg Fire Department would also like to remind people of the following fire safety tips when using medical oxygen:
There is no safe way to smoke in the home when oxygen is in use. A patient on oxygen should not smoke.
Candles, matches, wood stoves and even sparking toys, can be ignition sources and should not be used in the home.
Keep oxygen cylinders at least five feet from a heat source, open flames or electrical devices.
Body oil, hand lotion and items containing oil and grease can easily ignite. Keep oil and grease away where oxygen is in use.
Never use aerosol sprays containing combustible materials near the oxygen.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
