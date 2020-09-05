The Douglas Forest Protective Association and local fire departments responded to three fires near Myrtle Creek, Oakland and Winston on Friday.
It was also the second time in two days that firefighters responded to a fire in the Lookingglass area. DFPA spokesperson Kyle Reed said the fires were suspicious in nature and may be related.
Crews from DFPA and Lookingglass Rural Fire Department responded around 7:50 p.m. to a grass fire located 4 miles northwest of Winston near the 9500-block of Lookingglass Road. Firefighters arrived to find a slow-moving grass fire that was spreading up a hillside. Approximately five minutes after arriving on scene, the Incident Commander for the Lookingglass Road No. 2 Fire reported that the forward spread of the fire was stopped at a quarter acre of grass. Firefighters remained on scene until 9:20 p.m., mopping up hot spots and securing control lines. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
On Thursday, a fire burned about 1/2 acre of wildland fuels.
DFPA is conducting a joint investigation with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact DFPA or DCSO.
The other two fires that happened Friday were not suspicious and preliminary investigations found the cause of both fires to be power-line related.
At approximately 1:50 p.m. Friday, crews from DFPA, Myrtle Creek Rural Fire Department, Winston-Dillard Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to a natural cover fire located 4 miles northwest of Myrtle Creek. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a fire measuring a quarter acre fire near the end of Homestead Lane that was threatening a house and a barn. An aggressive initial attack by fire crews stopped the forward spread of the Homestead Lane Fire at a half acre of wildland fuels. Firefighters remained on scene of the fire until 4 p.m., mopping up hot spots and securing control lines. A preliminary fire investigation indicated that the Homestead Lane Fire was caused by a beaver-weakened tree that fell into the power lines.
Less than an hour later, firefighters from Douglas Forest Protective Association and North Douglas County Fire & EMS responded to a small grass fire 4 miles northwest of Oakland, near the Cabin Creek Rest Area on the southbound side of Interstate 5. Firefighters arrived at approximately 2:20 PM and quickly extinguished the fire. The Cabin Creek Fire burned 1/100th of an acre of grass, and the preliminary fire investigation indicated that the cause of the fire was power-line related.
