Backfire
A fire set along the inner edge of a fire line to consume the fuel in the path of a wildfire and/or change the direction of force of the fire’s convection column.
Bambi Bucket
A collapsible bucket slung below a helicopter. Used to dip water from a variety of sources for fire suppression.
Blow-up
A sudden increase in fire intensity or rate of spread strong enough to prevent direct control or to upset control plans. Blow-ups are often accompanied by violent convection and may have other characteristics of a fire storm. (See Flare-up.)
Brush Fire
A fire burning in vegetation that is predominantly shrubs, brush and scrub growth.
Bucket Drops
The dropping of fire retardants or suppressants from specially designed buckets slung below a helicopter.
Buffer Zones
An area of reduced vegetation that separates wildlands from vulnerable residential or business developments. This barrier is similar to a greenbelt in that it is usually used for another purpose such as agriculture, recreation areas, parks or golf courses.
Bump-up Method
A progressive method of building a fire line on a wildfire without changing relative positions in the line. Work is begun with a suitable space between workers. Whenever one worker overtakes another, all workers ahead move one space forward and resume work on the uncompleted part of the line. The last worker does not move ahead until completing his or her space.
Burn Out
Setting fire inside a control line to widen it or consume fuel between the edge of the fire and the control line.
Burning Conditions
The state of the combined factors of the environment that affect fire behavior in a specified fuel type.
Burning Period
That part of each 24-hour period when fires spread most rapidly, typically from 10 a.m. to sundown.
Complex
Two or more individual incidents located in the same general area which are assigned to a single incident commander or unified command.
Control a fire
The complete extinguishment of a fire, including spot fires. Fire line has been strengthened so that flare-ups from within the perimeter of the fire will not break through this line.
Control Line
All built or natural fire barriers and treated fire edge used to control a fire.
Defensible Space
An area either natural or manmade where material capable of causing a fire to spread has been treated, cleared, reduced or changed to act as a barrier between an advancing wildland fire and the loss to life, property or resources. In practice, “defensible space” is defined as an area a minimum of 30 feet around a structure that is cleared of flammable brush or vegetation.
Direct Attack
Any treatment of burning fuel, such as by wetting, smothering or chemically quenching the fire or by physically separating burning from unburned fuel.
Drop Zone
Target area for air tankers, helitankers and cargo dropping.
Extreme Fire Behavior
“Extreme” implies a level of fire behavior characteristics that ordinarily precludes methods of direct control action. One of more of the following is usually involved: high rate of spread, prolific crowning and/or spotting, presence of fire whirls, strong convection column. Predictability is difficult because such fires often exercise some degree of influence on their environment and behave erratically, sometimes dangerously.
Fingers of a Fire
The long narrow extensions of a fire projecting from the main body.
Fire Behavior
The manner in which a fire reacts to the influences of fuel, weather and topography.
Fire Line
A linear fire barrier that is scraped or dug to mineral soil.
Fire Management Plan
A strategic plan that defines a program to manage wildland and prescribed fires and documents the Fire Management Program in the approved land use plan. The plan is supplemented by operational plans such as preparedness plans, preplanned dispatch plans, prescribed fire plans and prevention plans.
Fire Perimeter
The entire outer edge or boundary of a fire.
Flanks of a Fire
The parts of a fire’s perimeter that are roughly parallel to the main direction of spread.
Flare-up
Any sudden acceleration of fire spread or intensification of a fire. Unlike a blow-up, a flare-up lasts a relatively short time and does not radically change control plans.
Flash Fuels
Fuels such as grass, leaves, draped pine needles, fern, tree moss and some kinds of slash, that ignite readily and are consumed rapidly when dry. Also called fine fuels.
Hand Line
A fireline built with hand tools.
Head of a Fire
The side of the fire having the fastest rate of spread.
Hotshot Crew
A highly trained fire crew used mainly to build fire line by hand.
Hotspot
A particular active part of a fire.
Hotspotting
Reducing or stopping the spread of fire at points of particularly rapid rate of spread or special threat, generally the first step in prompt control, with emphasis on first priorities.
Incident
A human-caused or natural occurrence, such as wildland fire, that requires emergency service action to prevent or reduce the loss of life or damage to property or natural resources.
Incident Commander
Individual responsible for the management of all incident operations at the incident site.
Incident
Management Team
The incident commander and appropriate general or command staff personnel assigned to manage an incident.
Initial Attack
The actions taken by the first resources to arrive at a wildfire to protect lives and property, and prevent further extension of the fire.
Knock Down
To reduce the flame or heat on the more vigorously burning parts of a fire edge.
Large Fire
1) For statistical purposes, a fire burning more than a specified area of land e.g., 300 acres. 2) A fire burning with a size and intensity such that its behavior is determined by interaction between its own convection column and weather conditions above the surface.
Mop up
To make a fire safe or reduce residual smoke after the fire has been controlled by extinguishing or removing burning material along or near the control line, felling snags or moving logs so they won’t roll downhill.
Prescribed Fire
Any fire ignited by management actions under certain, predetermined conditions to meet specific objectives related to hazardous fuels or habitat improvement. A written, approved prescribed fire plan must exist, and NEPA requirements must be met, prior to ignition.
Rappelling
Technique of landing specifically trained firefighters from hovering helicopters; involves sliding down ropes with the aid of friction-producing devices.
Red Flag Warning
Term used by fire weather forecasters to alert forecast users to an ongoing or imminent critical fire weather pattern.
Resources
1) Personnel, equipment, services and supplies available, or potentially available, for assignment to incidents. 2) The natural resources of an area, such as timber, crass, watershed values, recreation values, and wildlife habitat.
Run (of a fire)
The rapid advance of the head of a fire with a marked change in fire line intensity and rate of spread from that noted before and after the advance.
Slash
Debris left after logging, pruning, thinning or brush cutting; includes logs, chips, bark, branches, stumps and broken understory trees or brush.
Slop-over
A fire edge that crosses a control line or natural barrier intended to contain the fire.
Spot Fire
A fire ignited outside the perimeter of the main fire by flying sparks or embers.
Staging Area
Locations set up at an incident where resources can be placed while awaiting a tactical assignment on a 3 minute available basis. Staging areas are managed by the operations section.
Type
The capability of a firefighting resource in comparison to another type. Type 1 usually means a greater capability due to power, size or capacity.
Wet Line
A line of water, or water and chemical retardant, sprayed along the ground, that serves as a temporary control line from which to ignite or stop a low-intensity fire.
