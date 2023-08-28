The Tyee Ridge Complex Fires, burning 20 miles northwest of Roseburg, has grown to 2,897 acres and is 5% contained as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.
"Overnight, crews made good progress building hand and dozer line on the Tyee Mountain, Hardscrabble and Big Tom Fires. Strategic backfiring helped reinforce these lines and create additional safety zones for firefighters," said Joe Hessel, incident commander for Oregon Department of Forestry Team 1. "Lines held successfully on the Yellow Point and Blue Hole Fires. On the Cougar Creek Fire, crews established a handline and hose lay from Hubbard Creek up to the bluffs. Efforts were aided by slightly cooler temperatures and higher relative humidities. With steep terrain, rolling material and falling snags continue to be a challenge and caused slopovers of fire across lines on the Hardscrabble and Cougar Creek Fires."
The Cougar Creek and Rattlesnake Ridge fires on the southwest side of the complex grew together Saturday night and crossed Hubbard Creek Road. The combined fire is now known as the Cougar Creek Fire.
Additional firefighters and crews from around the nation will be arriving today, including a hotshot crews and heavy equipment. Oregon State Fire Marshal task forces continue to work on structure protection. A total of 147 structures are threatened by the Tyee Ridge Complex fires.
Day shift operations will include installing dozer lines on Big Tom, Hardscrabble and Cougar Creek. Twelve helicopters are in use and will be dropping water on the fires when smoke conditions permit. More than 650 people are assigned to the complex.
Weather is expected to be in the mid 70s Monday with areas of smoke. Where smoke is present, it will help moderate fire behavior, according to Hessel.
A Sunday update from the Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 1 and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office Red Team said crews saw active fire behavior on Sunday.
Challenges for firefighters include steep terrain, rolling material, snags, and limited road access. Dry fuels and topography are driving fire behavior. Twelve helicopters are in use, but heavy smoke and low visibility has not allowed for fixed wing aircraft.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a new Level 1 — Be Ready — evacuation notice for Tee Road at the intersection with Rock Creek Road to Fanchin Lane to include all residences in between. All other evacuation notices remain unchanged. A total of 72 structures are under Level 3 — Go Now — evacuation orders, 37 structures are at a Level 2 — Be Set — and 38 are at Level 1 — Be Ready. An estimated 125 people have evacuated.
A Red Cross shelter for evacuees moved to The Way Church at 1352 E. Central Ave. in Sutherlin. To shelter livestock, contact the Douglas County Fairgrounds at 541-957-7010. Companion pets can be sheltered at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Winchester.
The city of Sutherlin said its rodeo grounds, at 250 S. State Street have been designated as a refuge from the wildfires in the region for livestock.
To view the current evacuation map, go to: dcso.com/evacuations.
The Tyee Ridge Complex management teams will have a community meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Roseburg Country Club on Garden Valley Road. Representatives from the sheriff's office, Douglas County board of commissioners and Douglas County Emergency Management will be on hand to answer questions.
Tyee Ridge Complex updates are available at: facebook.com/tyeeridgecomplex.
