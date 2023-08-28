There are 12 fires — two are controlled, two are contained and eight are active— in the Umpqua National Forest that stem from Thursday's lightning storm.
Umpqua National Forest said there is a shortage of resources in the region and the new fires are being staffed "based on the values that are at risk and the potential for growth." Smoke from the fires has had a significant impact on aviation resources.
Here is an update as of 8:40 a.m. Sunday:
Chilcoot Fire — estimated to be 950 acres in the Steamboat Creek and Canton Creek areas. Umpqua National Forest, Douglas Forest Protective Association and local landowners are working in close coordination. A Type 2 Incident Management Team (California Team-12) has taken command as of 6 a.m. Monday.
Ridge Fire — estimated to be around 150 acres near the Bear Camp area. The fire entered the Boulder Creek Wilderness today. A Type 2 Incident Management Team (California Team-12) has taken command as of 6 a.m. Monday.
Dinner Fire — at 150 acres this fire is located near Forest Service Road 17 and the road known as Hollow Meadows Road. A Type 22 Incident Management Team (Northwest Team-12) has been ordered.
Grizzly Fire — between 50-200 acres located on Grizzly Mountain.
Wyatt Fire — 30 acres located near Noonday Ridge, and was previously known as the Brice Fire.
Timbered Knoll Fire — less than an acre west of Forest Service Road 5050.
Prather Fire — 10-acre fire east of Prather Creek and two miles north of Laying Creek Work Center. A Type 6 engine, 20-person cres and two loads of rappelers are on the scene.
Brice Creek Fire — 150 acres near Brice Creek. Four engines and a hand crew are on scene.
Snowpark Fire — controlled at less than one acre, about one mile south of Cinnamon Butte.
Bohemia Fire — less than an acre on private land, controlled.
Hill Fire — contained and under an acre.
Watson Creek Fire — less than an acre, contrained.
There are currently no closures on the forest, but the public is asked to avoid active fire areas.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.