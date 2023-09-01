Firefighters on the Chilcoot and Ridge Fire got a little help from above Thursday as rain came through the Umpqua National Forest.
The Facebook page dedicated to the fire exclaimed, “It’s raining! It’s pouring!” but also noted that it doesn’t mean they’re out of the woods yet.
“The rain is soaking small fuels like grasses and shrubs, keeping the fire in its current footprint,” it said. “Heavy fuels, however, take much longer to soak.”
Crews have been using the weather to their advantage and work to contain the fire to its current footprint to set them up for success during upcoming sunny, warm days.
The Chilcoot Fire is estimated to be 1,656 acres and 0% contained with 478 personnel assigned to the fire. The fire burns in the Steamboat Creek and Canton Creek areas, about 19 miles east northeast of Glide.
Only a few helicopter drops were possible due to cloud cover Thursday.
The Ridge Fire, which is located 34 miles east of Glide, is 236 acres and 23% contained and sharing personnel with the Chilcoot Fire.
According to the Friday morning update on the fires, “The Remote Automatic Weather Station (RAWS), located at Grandad Butte, measured 0.25 inch of rain in the last 24 hours. This is not enough to extinguish the fire; however, it will prevent the fine fuels from carrying fire into heavier fuels.”
Both fires were started by lightning on Aug. 24. There are no evacuations in the area.
California Incident Management Team 12 assumed command of the fires Monday and is working closely with the Umpqua National Forest, Douglas Forest Protective Association and local landowners to prioritize the safety of the public and firefighters, protect high-value assets and critical infrastructure, provide timely and accurate information and protect cultural and natural resources in the area.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.