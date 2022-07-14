To anybody else visiting the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, the green space of Umpqua Park appeared peaceful and serene.
For less than a dozen firefighters from Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2, the area next to the fairgrounds amphitheater was the site of a fast-moving grass fire that could potentially threaten nearby structures at the fairgrounds.
Thankfully it was all pretend, a mock scenario for the sake of training together as multiple departments.
“The guys are pretty good at make believing,” said Nick Wecks, training officer for Douglas County Fire District No. 2.
Approximately 100 firefighters were expected to participate in the joint wildland training held Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week, including firefighters from Winston and volunteers and student firefighters from Umpqua Community College. It’s the latest in a coordinated effort for departments to come together to practice different firefighting scenarios.
“We’re looking for efficiency and effectiveness between both departments,” Wecks said.
On Wednesday morning, less than a dozen firefighters staged in the parking lot north of the Douglas County Speedway when a simulated call said a transient camp fire had developed into a grass fire that was threatening nearby structures. Firefighters Chris Brown and Mike Anderberg moved along the brush next to the river, spraying water while laying out additional hose as needed. Closer to the cow and horse barns, Josh Wagner and Doran Gillespie moved in a similar line, spraying water at imaginary flames.
“We’re just going through progression of setting up the command, making the correct assignments and also working on our hose lays and how we fight these types of fires,” Wagner said.
The wildland training scenario will conclude Friday at the fairgrounds.
