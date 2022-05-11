For half a century, FISH food pantry has been serving the people of Roseburg and Douglas County.
Started in April of 1971 in the closet of an individual’s home, FISH began humbly.
“Two families from a local church decided they wanted to help provide food to some of the less fortunate of the community,” David Graham, the executive director of FISH, said.
From there, FISH grew by leaps and bounds.
By 1985, FISH had grown into a fledgling non-profit organization and had a grocery store-style food pantry located on West Harvard Avenue. At the time, the revolutionary approach was very new in the food bank world and FISH garnered a lot of local and national attention by allowing individuals to choose what they received instead of being handed a box of food.
“This change was empowering to people and made a difference in how those we helped were feeling,” said Graham.
By the year 2000, FISH was fully granted 501(c)3 nonprofit organization status. The name FISH is symbolic and not an acronym for a larger name.
What was once two families working out of one closet had become a warehouse on Jerry Drive boasting 700 active volunteers, from food-collecting teams to warehouse workers and order fillers.
“99% of our operation is volunteer-driven,” Graham said, “with only two paid positions.”
“In 1971, we were helping 15 to 20 families a month, now we do 600 to 800 families, occasionally serving 1,000 families in a single month.”
In an era in which any family can have hard times and experience food insecurity, FISH has long been an institution for the Douglas County community.
“60% of our assistance goes to one-time users, a waitress has a short month or a mill worker will need some help, it really is all walks of life,” Graham said.
This Saturday, FISH is having an open house celebration in honor of its 50 years of service. The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is open to the public. Facility tours, food trucks, a raffle and silent auction will be held. The News-Review’s radio sister station Best Country 103 will also be broadcasting live from the event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, visit FISH of Roseburg on Facebook or call 541-672-5242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.