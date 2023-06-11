The FISH of Roseburg and DoorDash, via its Project DASH initiative, are marking the first full year of a partnership in delivering emergency food and supplies to those who are housebound and unable to get to the pantry.
FISH Executive Director David Graham said DoorDash’s Project DASH initiative powers discounted deliveries which enable food banks, pantries and cities to leverage DoorDash logistics to support their mission. To date, the program has powered more than 3.5 million deliveries, providing an estimated 60+ million meals across the U.S. and Canada.
“DoorDash and the FISH have proved the value of this service here in Roseburg.” Graham said. “In this first year of operation, we have delivered over 600 food boxes to those who would not have had access to this kind of service, that impact is enormous.”
According to the press release, FISH was one of the first food pantries in Oregon to pilot this program and has worked closely with DoorDash to develop the program.
“As part of our ongoing work to broaden food access, DoorDash is proud to partner with the FISH to deliver meals to people experiencing food insecurity,” said Daniel Riff, Head of the DoorDash Drive Government & Nonprofit team. “Across the U.S. and Canada, local delivery has helped community partners, food banks, pantries and cities provide important resources to people in a dignified and convenient way. We’re excited to continue to work with our stakeholders and partners across the country so everyone can join together to meet the need.”
Graham said those who are unable to drive, a senior who uses Meals on Wheels or those who are injured and just not mobile, can call FISH at 541-672-5242 and speak to a volunteer. Graham said the client’s order will be processed, then a DoorDash driver will come to the warehouse, pick up the order, then deliver it to the client at no cost to them.
Graham said there is an 11 mile radius limit for deliveries, which allows them to deliver into Sutherlin or even parts of Winston.
“As we grow our partnership with Project Dash we hope to be a template for other pantries to adapt and adopt it as well,” Graham said. “Our partnership with DoorDash is testament to what good can be done when we work together to meet a common need!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.