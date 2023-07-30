Persistence pays off is the message that is coming out of the Cascade Mountains in eastern Douglas County in regards to fishing in the high lakes.
Ten days ago, three fishermen put their boat in the water at Lemolo Lake at 8 a.m. After eight hours of trolling different colored flashers and worms, they had their daily limit of five fish each. The fish on this day were all rainbow trout, but Lemolo is also home to German brown trout and kokanee.
“With the hot weather and the fish tending to be full from the bug hatch, there’s a slow down on the bite,” said Evan Leonetti, the assistant fish biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Umpqua district.
Leonetti said fishing in the early morning or in the evening when the sun is not heating up the water seems to produce the best results.
“People are still catching fish. You just have to be more persistent,” said Anita Hudson, owner of the KOA facility at Lemolo Lake.
ODFW’s stocking program provides several high lakes in the Umpqua district with plenty of trout. Diamond Lake received 300,000 fingerlings in the spring. Those fish generally grow to 8 inches in length by September or October.
Tiger trout and German brown trout have also been released into Diamond Lake for the purpose of preying on the invasive tui chub. If caught, the tigers and browns must be released back into the water. If chubs are caught, they can be turned into food for the area’s eagles and ospreys.
Lemolo Lake received 15,000 legal-sized (8-inch or better) rainbows in late spring. The other high lakes that are stocked annually with fingerling trout are Big Twin, Buckeye, Bullpup, Calamut, Cliff, Connie, Fuller, Maidu, Pitt, Skookum and Wolf. Those are hike-in lakes and volunteers and their pack animals help ODFW staff with the releases.
Diamond and Lemolo are the largest of the high lakes; they have easy access, boat ramps, campgrounds and lodging, and receive the most fishing pressure. When the ice comes off those waters in the spring and the fish become more active, the fishing is best.
In late June during a fishing derby at Diamond Lake, two 4-pound rainbows in the 20-inch range were weighed in. Since the derby, two 3-pound rainbows have been weighed in at Diamond Lake Resort’s marina.
The hot summer days will drive the fish to deeper depths and colder water or to the lake’s inlets where the incoming water is colder.
“We’re still seeing stringers of fish every day on the dock, but it’s been best at daybreak and in the evening,” said Darien Dybowski, a marina employee. “There’s a mid-day lull during these hotter summer days.”
Dybowski said the weekends have been especially busy at the lake with all of the resort’s pontoon boats and most of the aluminum boats rented out.
Most anglers are using power bait, but a few try worms, some troll lures and some cast flies, said Dybowski.
Hudson said Lemolo Lake has also been “very busy.”
“We’ve been flying through worms,” she said. “Anything that has to do with worms and meal worms is working. Worms behind trolling rigs are definitely the thing. That seems to be the magic this year.”
Power bait and lures are also options for Lemolo.
German browns and kokanee live in Lemolo, but they are more of a challenge to catch. During hot weather days, those fish will go deeper to colder water. But if caught, it’s legal to keep them. If a tui chub is caught, feed it to the resident eagles and ospreys.
Leonetti’s fishing advice is if something is not attracting fish, try a different area and depth of the lake, a different bait or a different color of flasher or lure.
Toketee Lake is another fishery option in the Cascades. It’s not stocked, but a self-sustaining German brown population provides a good fishery. There’s also a few rainbows in that water.
“The fishing in these high lakes usually picks up in September when the nights are cooler, the lake has cooled down and the fish become more active,” Leonetti said.
Leonetti advised people who are considering trips to these high lakes to check the Oregon Health Authority for any reports on possible algae blooms in those waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.