When it comes to the 500 section of the Dewey Decimal System, Roseburg Public Library’s adult patrons gravitate toward bestsellers and books relating to the Pacific Northwest.
The 500 section covers the broad categories of natural sciences and mathematics. We have about 900 books in the area, ranging from “The Field Guide to Geology” to “Algebra for College Students” to “Science Projects About Weather.”
I am focused on this section because I want to hear from our readers. What types of books should the library stock? If you need math books, what disciplines are you studying? What identification books interest you? Fossils, stars, mushrooms? There are two ways to share your thoughts.
Stop by the library and add your feedback to the poster by the front desk. Patrons will be allowed three votes from categories such as general math, statistics, algebra, ocean animals, land animals, air animals, rocks and gems, fossils, science experiments, astronomy, plants, weather, fungi and more. There also will be a write-in option.
Alternately, patrons may email me at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org and share their thoughts.
Please submit responses by Feb. 25.
Note that I will continue to purchase material related to Oregon and the greater Pacific Northwest. Patrons routinely ask for regionally specific books on topics such as gems, trees and wildlife and I keep an eye out for new books and updated editions.
Based on patron circulation, the library’s most popular science book over the past two years was “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil, a delightful combination of memoir and essays with beautiful illustrations by Fumi Nakamura.
Close behind was “Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures” by Merlin Sheldrake, which has been especially popular in our Online Book Group because of a rave review from group member Kathy.
This year, I expect one of our most recent acquisitions to circulate well because of an upcoming virtual visit with the author.
Bend-based nature writer Marina Richie will read from and discuss “Halcyon Journey: In Search of the Belted Kingfisher” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The program, presented in partnership with the Umpqua Valley Audubon Society, will be hosted on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/roseburglibrary. A Facebook account is not required to view the program.
The library has two copies of “Halcyon Journey” on our new nonfiction shelves under the Dewey Decimal System number 598.072 Richie. Place holds through the library’s catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact the library at library@cityofroseburg.org for assistance.
