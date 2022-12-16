Former Douglas County Commissioner and Roseburg City Councilor Doug Robertson is preparing to assume the executive director role on the board of the Association of Oregon & California Counties.
Robertson, who previously served as president of O&C for 25 years while also serving as a commissioner, will step into the executive director position at the beginning of the year, replacing Rocky McVay of Harbor, who is retiring after 26 years in that position.
When Robertson left the O&C in 2013, fellow committee colleague Tony Hyde, Columbia County Commissioner, held high praise for Robertson.
"He's made it his life's mission, I think," Hyde told The News-Review in 2014. "He's been just an incredible advocate for us."
The "us" Hyde spoke of are the 18 western Oregon counties which share property along the Oregon & California Railroad, lands that the O&C has managed and harvested since 1925. That covers more than 2.6 million acres, including 706,321 acres in Douglas County.
As of 2014, those lands in Douglas County would yield roughly 150 million board feet of timber.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
